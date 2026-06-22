Young pupils from Brodick Primary School hosted their annual summer fete that attracted a large crowd of pupils, parents and supporters.
Many of the stalls were run by the children, under careful adult supervision, and all of the activities were affordably priced to fit “pocket money” budgets.
On offer for the young shoppers were toys, games, face painting and books that were donated by parents to go along with the home baking, plants and the raffle.
Fun activities that were hosted by the youngsters, and which offered sweets as prizes, included pong games, duck fishing, guess the age games, beat the goalie and a traditional coconut shy.
Throughout the afternoon the children visited the stalls searching for bargains and excitedly took part in the various challenges with their friends.
Helping to replenish the children’s energy levels was a burger and hot dog stall that, along with a milkshake stall, did a roaring trade with both adults and children.
Brodick Primary School’s annual fete raises funds for school activities, equipment and for outings and non-essentials that are not covered by other funding sources.
The family-friendly fundraising event is also aimed at providing an enjoyable after school experience for the pupils in the run up to the summer holidays.
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