Sunshine, sea paddling and spectacular views provided the backdrop as almost 50 people took part in the Mairi Semple Cancer Fund’s first sunset walk on Sunday evening.
The coastal fundraiser from Westport Beach to Machrihanish attracted 48 walkers and raised £872, which will help the charity to continue providing financial aid to people in Kintyre living with cancer.
Setting off at 6.30pm in glorious sunshine, walkers took about an hour and a half to reach Machrihanish, with several making the most of the warm evening by paddling in the sea along the way.
At the finish, walkers were joined by other supporters for tea, sandwiches, cakes and a raffle at Machrihanish Village Hall, while some chose to enjoy their refreshments outdoors with takeaway picnic boxes, making the most of the fine weather.
The sunset walk was organised after the charity’s annual spring walk had to be cancelled because of poor weather, with the new format proving popular.
There was one potential hitch before the walk had even begun, when planned resurfacing works at Tangy threatened to disrupt the event by closing the road between Westport and Campbeltown from 7pm.
Thanks to the support of Councillors John Armour, Jennifer Kean and Anne Horn, organisers secured a postponement of the closure until 9pm, allowing participants to complete the event without disruption.
A Mairi Semple Cancer Fund spokesperson also thanked the BEAR Scotland road workers who helped committee members and supporters through the closure after 9pm as quickly as possible, adding: “Hopefully the donation of some cakes to the people working the shift was appreciated!
“Thank you to everyone who took part in or supported our fundraiser in any way.”
The charity’s next fundraising activities will include selling raffle tickets at the Kintyre Agricultural Show and a golf event in Southend on Friday, August 15.
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