Glorious sunshine helped draw a large crowd to Campbeltown Bowling Club’s annual summer fete.
One of the Stronvaar club’s biggest social events of the year, the fete ran from 12.30pm until 3.30pm on Saturday, July 18, with plenty of entertainment for people of all ages.
Club president Lorraine Brodie welcomed members and visitors to the event, and invited long-standing member John Scott to officially open this year’s fete.
Visitors enjoyed browsing and purchasing from a range of stalls offering home-baking, bric-a-brac, bottles and a raffle, while teas and coffees were served throughout the afternoon.
There was also plenty of fun on and off the green, with bowling games alongside activities including a bean bag throw and the higher or lower card game.
The event proved to be another success for the club, raising more than £2,100.
Lorraine thanked everyone who donated prizes, baking and other items, as well as the members who helped organise the day and the many visitors whose support made the fete such a success.
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