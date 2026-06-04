This charity fundraising raising event has raised over £250,000 for a huge range of local charities and good causes, predominately, within our local community. Since its inception in 1986 the event has grown significantly and is now cemented in the local golfing calendar, receiving entries from as far as Glasgow, Dumbarton and Dumblane. All attracted by the challenge of the Glencruitten course and the convivial atmosphere of competition and fun.
Last year’s event raised a magnificent £12,800 and the subsequent beneficiaries included individuals and organisations from across the age spectrum, from the new born of Homestart to the, more mature, OLDS (Oban & Lorne District Seniors). In addition to a number of youth development programmes, the funds raised are used to support wider community initiatives that seek to improve our environment and cultural heritage including our High School Pipe Band, Feis Latharna and the Highland and Islands Music and Dance Festival.
The Rotary club have also provided the new map at McCaigs Tower, benches for Atlantis and Eadar Glenn and contributed to the festive lighting for our town centre. Over the past two years almost 60 organisations have benefitted from the funding generated by two main Rotary events; the annual Duck Race and predominately, the Golf AmAm.
Current Rotary President Steph Lowe reflected on the 40th anniversary of this year’s event and paid tribute to Iain MacInnes who initiated and organised the first AmAm in 1986. Iain remains a stalwart of the club and will be assisting, as always, with this year’s competition.
Steph went on to say: “the success of this event is dependent on so many factors but overwhelmingly it is the practical and financial generosity of the people and businesses of Oban and the surrounding area that makes the event what it is.”
“In that respect, there are a number of specific ‘thank yous’ that I’d like to record; firstly to the committee, staff and members of Glencruitten Golf Club for allowing us to use their fantastic course and facilities, we really appreciate their hospitality and patience.”
“Secondly; I’d like to thank all the local companies, large and small, who are sponsoring this event.”
“Particularly, I’d like to thank PDK Shellfish and Holcim (Glensanda), who have so generously been our Principal sponsors for a number of years; Dunstaffnage Marina who are sponsoring our ‘yellow ball’ competition for the first time and, of course, The Oban Times who have again agreed to be our sponsor for the main competition and who provide fantastic coverage of this and all our Rotary events”
“Thirdly, I’d like to express my appreciation to those young people who are giving up their Sunday to come and help us on the day, particularly members of the 5th Oban Brownies, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers and Glencruitten GC Young Golfers.”
“Oban Rotary Club strives to remain at the heart of our local community but charitable fundraising is merely an ‘enabler’ to ensure that we can fulfil our mission, and the expectation of the community, to provide support where needed and improve the experience of those that live and work in this wonderful area. We also like to have some fun whilst doing all that. Though I hope no Rotarian will be on the golf course dressed up as a duck!”
“Finally, I hope that all the competitors have a fantastic day, we’ve booked the weather so hopefully it will show up. Have fun and great competition and be pleased that whatever your individual performance your participation will ultimately enhance the lives of many in your community. Please accept my thanks for your ongoing support.”
“If you enjoy the day and what it represents, you may wish to consider joining us in our ambitions. If so, please chat to the Rotarians that will be obvious on the day or contact me on a personal basis, either by phone: 07485 674892 or email: stephrlowe13@gmail.com
PDK Shellfish
Web: pdkshellfish.com
Tel: 01631 570021
Email: office@pdkshellfish.com
Simmers & Co
Web: www.simmers.co.uk
Tel: 01631 562169
Email: mail@simmers.co.uk
The Sports Shop
Web: obansportshop.com
Tel: 01631 562050
Email: info@sportshopoban.com
Morham & Brotchie
Web: www.mb-qs.com
Tel: 01631 563721
Email: admin@morhambro.co.uk
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