The Rotary club have also provided the new map at McCaigs Tower, benches for Atlantis and Eadar Glenn and contributed to the festive lighting for our town centre. Over the past two years almost 60 organisations have benefitted from the funding generated by two main Rotary events; the annual Duck Race and predominately, the Golf AmAm.

Last year’s event raised a magnificent £12,800 and the subsequent beneficiaries included individuals and organisations from across the age spectrum, from the new born of Homestart to the, more mature, OLDS (Oban & Lorne District Seniors). In addition to a number of youth development programmes, the funds raised are used to support wider community initiatives that seek to improve our environment and cultural heritage including our High School Pipe Band, Feis Latharna and the Highland and Islands Music and Dance Festival.

Rebecca Forgrieve playing for the Tele Tubbies chips on to the 18th green during Oban Rotary Club Am Am. Photograph Kevin McGlynn

Rebecca Forgrieve playing for the Tele Tubbies chips on to the 18th green during Oban Rotary Club Am Am. Photograph Kevin McGlynn

Current Rotary President Steph Lowe reflected on the 40th anniversary of this year’s event and paid tribute to Iain MacInnes who initiated and organised the first AmAm in 1986. Iain remains a stalwart of the club and will be assisting, as always, with this year’s competition.



Steph went on to say: “the success of this event is dependent on so many factors but overwhelmingly it is the practical and financial generosity of the people and businesses of Oban and the surrounding area that makes the event what it is.”



“In that respect, there are a number of specific ‘thank yous’ that I’d like to record; firstly to the committee, staff and members of Glencruitten Golf Club for allowing us to use their fantastic course and facilities, we really appreciate their hospitality and patience.”



“Secondly; I’d like to thank all the local companies, large and small, who are sponsoring this event.”

“Particularly, I’d like to thank PDK Shellfish and Holcim (Glensanda), who have so generously been our Principal sponsors for a number of years; Dunstaffnage Marina who are sponsoring our ‘yellow ball’ competition for the first time and, of course, The Oban Times who have again agreed to be our sponsor for the main competition and who provide fantastic coverage of this and all our Rotary events”