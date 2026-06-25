The Harbour Gallery

The Harbour Gallery Tarbert - Situated on Harbour St in the West coast fishing village of Tarbert, Argyll. Tarbert is also where Stuart Herd is based and has his studio and framing shop. The Picture Framer Tarbert - Stuart opened The Picture Framers in 2022, And is run by his son Robbie. Conveniently situated next door to The Harbour Gallery Tarbert. The Picture Framer offers bespoke made to measure, and off the shelf framing solutions. The website enables you to purchase online or view the most popular prints available at each of the Galleries.

www.theharbourgallery.com

Tarbert Harbour

Nestled on the shores of Loch Fyne, some forty miles inland from the Kyles of Bute, East Loch Tarbert is a natural sheltered harbour at the heart of a heritage fishing village. We offer both commercial and leisure services within our busy port. The south side of the harbour is home to the traditional Tarbert TT fishing fleet while the marina is situated on the north side, providing sheltered berthing and facilities for leisure vessels. We are within easy reach for visitors based on the Firth of Clyde and are connected to the sound of Jura via the famous Crinan Canal. Recognised and revered by many as one of the best sailing destinations in Scotland,

Tarbert has much to offer the marine tourist!

www.tarbertharbour.co.uk

Cichetti Restaurant

Cichetti is Tarbert’s new Trattoria.

Tel: 01880 739193.

Check out the menu at cicchetti-tarbert.co.uk

Damn Fyne Soap

Handcrafted Scottish soap, made in Tarbert, Argyll since 2008. Damn Fyne Soap began with a simple goal: to create natural skincare that works without unnecessary ingredients. What started at a kitchen table in 2008 has grown into a small-batch Scottish soap business rooted in the west coast of Scotland - but the principles remain unchanged. From our workshop in Tarbert, Loch Fyne, every bar is poured, cut and properly cured by hand. We use plant oils, natural butters and essential oils chosen for how they feel on the skin - not for show.

damnfynesoap.co.uk" target="_blank" rel="noopener">damnfynesoap.co.uk