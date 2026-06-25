The Tarbert Seafood Festival 2026 is set to take place on 4th and 5th July 2026 in the picturesque harbour village of Tarbert on the shores of Loch Fyne. Widely regarded as one of Scotland’s most celebrated community food festivals, the event showcases the region’s rich maritime heritage and outstanding seafood industry while attracting visitors from across the UK and beyond.
Celebrating Tarbert’s Seafood Heritage
The festival is a two-day celebration centred on the fishing traditions that have shaped Tarbert for generations. The harbour and quayside come alive with seafood stalls, local producers, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. Visitors can sample a wide range of freshly landed seafood, including prawns, lobster, crab, oysters, mussels, and fish sourced from the waters of Loch Fyne and the surrounding west coast. Local chefs and food specialists often provide cookery demonstrations, offering practical tips and creative ways to prepare Scotland’s finest seafood.
Festival Traditions, Parades and Entertainment
One of the festival’s most distinctive traditions is the crowning of the Seafood Festival Queen and her attendants. The Queen traditionally arrives by fishing boat before leading a colourful parade through the village. The procession features local groups, decorated floats, fancy dress participants, and community organisations, creating a vibrant spectacle that reflects Tarbert’s strong sense of local identity. Official notices confirm a parade on Saturday 4th July 2026 through the village centre and harbour area.
Community Spirit and a Memorable Festival Finale
The festival’s relaxed atmosphere makes it popular with both families and food enthusiasts.
A highlight of the weekend is the traditional “Beer on the Pier” event on Sunday, which combines live music, dancing, and outdoor entertainment overlooking the harbour. This festive finale helps create the welcoming atmosphere for which the festival is renowned.
More than simply a food event, the Tarbert Seafood Festival celebrates the connection between the local community and the sea. By promoting local fishing, hospitality, and culture, it plays an important role in supporting tourism and showcasing the exceptional seafood for which Tarbert and Loch Fyne are famous. For visitors seeking authentic Scottish coastal culture, the 2026 festival promises an unforgettable weekend of food, music, and community spirit.
Earra Gael
Small but perfectly formed, Earra Gael is a shop filled with wonderful, often locally made arts, jewellery and general loveliness in the heart of Tarbert, Loch Fyne.
www.facebook.com
Prentice Seafood
This fish store offers fresh langoustine tails and scallops with great prices and friendly service. You can buy directly from the fishermen and enjoy delicious seafood. Opening times 9am – 5pm.
Tel 01888 821136.
Lochfyne Seafood Shack
Mobile fishmonger based in Ardrishaig locally sourcing and providing fresh fish and shellfish.
Tel 07840 518003. Check www.facebook.com for route.
The Harbour Gallery
The Harbour Gallery Tarbert - Situated on Harbour St in the West coast fishing village of Tarbert, Argyll. Tarbert is also where Stuart Herd is based and has his studio and framing shop. The Picture Framer Tarbert - Stuart opened The Picture Framers in 2022, And is run by his son Robbie. Conveniently situated next door to The Harbour Gallery Tarbert. The Picture Framer offers bespoke made to measure, and off the shelf framing solutions. The website enables you to purchase online or view the most popular prints available at each of the Galleries.
Tarbert Harbour
Nestled on the shores of Loch Fyne, some forty miles inland from the Kyles of Bute, East Loch Tarbert is a natural sheltered harbour at the heart of a heritage fishing village. We offer both commercial and leisure services within our busy port. The south side of the harbour is home to the traditional Tarbert TT fishing fleet while the marina is situated on the north side, providing sheltered berthing and facilities for leisure vessels. We are within easy reach for visitors based on the Firth of Clyde and are connected to the sound of Jura via the famous Crinan Canal. Recognised and revered by many as one of the best sailing destinations in Scotland,
Tarbert has much to offer the marine tourist!
Cichetti Restaurant
Cichetti is Tarbert’s new Trattoria.
Tel: 01880 739193.
Check out the menu at cicchetti-tarbert.co.uk
Damn Fyne Soap
Handcrafted Scottish soap, made in Tarbert, Argyll since 2008. Damn Fyne Soap began with a simple goal: to create natural skincare that works without unnecessary ingredients. What started at a kitchen table in 2008 has grown into a small-batch Scottish soap business rooted in the west coast of Scotland - but the principles remain unchanged. From our workshop in Tarbert, Loch Fyne, every bar is poured, cut and properly cured by hand. We use plant oils, natural butters and essential oils chosen for how they feel on the skin - not for show.
damnfynesoap.co.uk" target="_blank" rel="noopener">damnfynesoap.co.uk
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