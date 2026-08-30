An Tobar Gallery presents Eve Campbell: Transit, a major new solo exhibition of screen-printed textiles and ceramics inspired by the ever-changing landscapes of Scotland’s west coast.
Scottish textile artist Eve Campbell invites audiences to slow down and look more closely at the natural world; the exhibition explores how careful observation can deepen our relationship with the environments we inhabit.
This exhibition responds to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 15: Life on Land, as part of An Tobar and Mull Theatre’s 2026 visual arts programme.
Created through painstaking layers of hand-cut paper stencils and intuitive screen printing, Transit transforms observations of the Scottish Highlands’ shoreline, rock formations, lichens, weather and coastal habitats.
Campbell’s work materialises our evolving relationship with place and the natural world into richly textured works that sit somewhere between painting, printmaking and textile, each piece quietly asking what it means to live sustainably within a landscape.
An Tobar is uniquely placed to explore our relationship with the natural world and, rather than making overt environmental statements, Transit encourages audiences to reconnect with the places they inhabit, suggesting that understanding our landscapes - whether on a remote island or in the middle of a city - is the first step towards caring for them.
For Campbell, walking is a form of research. Her work begins with sustained attention to the subtle rhythms of the natural world - the way tides reshape coastlines, moss slowly reclaims stone and changing light transforms familiar places. Every screenprint develops through carefully built layers, mirroring the landscapes that inspire it and revealing the traces of time, memory and change.
Presented on the Isle of Mull, Transit is shown within the very landscape that has shaped much of Campbell’s practice. Here, where the changing seasons are deeply felt, the exhibition creates a powerful dialogue between artwork, place and audience.
Each textile is completely unique. Rather than producing editions, Campbell allows every work to evolve through making and the resulting pieces reveal delicate shifts of colour, texture and form that echo the quiet transformations continually taking place within the landscape itself.
A graduate of the Glasgow School of Art, Campbell has established herself as one of Scotland’s leading contemporary textile artists, exhibiting internationally, including at COLLECT at Somerset House. Following her acclaimed 2021 exhibition Vestige at An Tobar, she returns with an entirely new body of work exploring movement, memory and our relationship with the natural world.
Calum Hall, Visual Arts Curator at An Tobar and Mull Theatre, said: "Eve’s work demonstrates an extraordinary sensitivity to place. Her practice begins not with image, but with attention. Through colour, rhythm and material she reveals details that are easily overlooked – the patterns of weathering, the resilience of coastal vegetation and the delicate balance between permanence and change.
"Transit asks us not simply to look at landscape, but to notice how we move through it and how it, in turn, shapes us."
The exhibition runs until Friday 11 September.
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