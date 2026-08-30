Scottish textile artist Eve Campbell invites audiences to slow down and look more closely at the natural world; the exhibition explores how careful observation can deepen our relationship with the environments we inhabit.

This exhibition responds to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 15: Life on Land, as part of An Tobar and Mull Theatre’s 2026 visual arts programme.

Created through painstaking layers of hand-cut paper stencils and intuitive screen printing, Transit transforms observations of the Scottish Highlands’ shoreline, rock formations, lichens, weather and coastal habitats.

Campbell’s work materialises our evolving relationship with place and the natural world into richly textured works that sit somewhere between painting, printmaking and textile, each piece quietly asking what it means to live sustainably within a landscape.