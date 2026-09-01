Ensemble The City Sinners travelled from Edinburgh, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Campbeltown to entertain the East Kintyre audience at Carradale Village Hall on Saturday, August 22.

The band performed two full sets of songs associated with, or inspired by, legendary American singer-songwriters Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons.

Highlights included Emmylou Harris’s version of ‘Together Again’, ‘My Uncle’ – the Gram Parsons and Chris Hillman song about evading the Vietnam draft – and ‘Mental Revenge’, written by Mel Tillis and recorded by both Waylon Jennings and Gram Parsons.