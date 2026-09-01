Carradale residents turned out in force for the latest Kilbrannan Sound gig, despite it clashing with Campbeltown’s Mull of Kintyre Music Festival.
Ensemble The City Sinners travelled from Edinburgh, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Campbeltown to entertain the East Kintyre audience at Carradale Village Hall on Saturday, August 22.
The band performed two full sets of songs associated with, or inspired by, legendary American singer-songwriters Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons.
Highlights included Emmylou Harris’s version of ‘Together Again’, ‘My Uncle’ – the Gram Parsons and Chris Hillman song about evading the Vietnam draft – and ‘Mental Revenge’, written by Mel Tillis and recorded by both Waylon Jennings and Gram Parsons.
There was also plenty of musical insight along the way, with Malcolm McMaster explaining the workings of his pedal steel guitar and Iain Barbour demonstrating his Fender Telecaster B-Bender.
The band was completed by David McKee on bass and Frank McHugh on drums, with singer-songwriters John Hinshelwood and Louise McAtee fronting the group.
An event spokesperson said: “Kilbrannan Sound and the residents of Carradale are grateful for the support of the East Kintyre Windfarm Trust and the National Lottery, without whom these gigs could never happen.”
Kilbrannan Sound is a not-for-profit community-interest company that brings high-quality live music and cultural events to Carradale at affordable prices.
Next up are Ben Ward and Dave Mason, who will bring their fusion of bagpipes, guitars and vocals – drawing on jazz, folk and indie influences – to Carradale Village Hall on Saturday, September 19. Tickets are available now from TicketSource.
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