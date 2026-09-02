“It is the joy of growing your own food, of knowing what goes into it – pulling them out of the ground and smelling them, it’s like ‘wow!’,” Mr Griffin said of why so many people are keen to get involved.

Andy Griffin is the chairman of Blackthorn Allotments in the Culduthel area of Inverness, a community allotment that operates separately from Highland Council but is just as popular: with 34 plots all currently filled and a further 12 people on the waiting list.

Highland Council has reported high demand for its own allotment sites across the region.

In operation for the past decade, Blackthorn is run by volunteers as a registered charity.

The 34 plots are divided between large and small sizes and members pay an annual fee for their space.

Walking me through the site Mr Griffin explained the story of each plot, all of which show a different personality.

One large plot is filled with colourful flowers, and has a shed and small sign. Its owner uses the flowers grown there for posies which are sold at the entrance to passers-by, with the funds going to Highland Hospice.

A little further along, another plot shows the island heritage of its occupant who, rather than using raised beds in his plot instead grows his veg like they do where he is originally from, digging straight into the ground with the plot split into different sections.

“There are a lot of strong characters here, it’s quite a good social community,” Mr Griffin said, adding how he is often on site for an hour before he gets to his allotment because of all the stopping to chat on his way.

Some plots are shared between couples or friends – Mr Griffin, who came to gardening in his 30s, took on his plot with a friend after “both our wives said we can’t turn the gardens into an allotment!”

The retired RAF officer started by growing potatoes and tomatoes in buckets in his back garden and, when that proved successful, he found himself wondering “what else can I do?”