The Lorn Agricultural Show 2026 promises to be one of the highlights of the summer calendar in Argyll, bringing together farmers, families, local businesses, and visitors to celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of the Lorn district. Scheduled to take place on Saturday, 1 August 2026 at Tralee Common Grazings near Benderloch, the show continues a long-standing tradition of showcasing the best of rural life while providing an enjoyable day out for people of all ages.
At the heart of the event are the livestock competitions, where local farmers proudly exhibit high-quality cattle, sheep, horses, and other animals. These competitions demonstrate the skill, dedication, and hard work that go into maintaining high breeding standards and sustainable farming practices. Visitors have the opportunity to learn about different breeds, speak with experienced farmers, and gain a greater appreciation of the important role agriculture plays in supporting local communities and Scotland’s rural economy.
Beyond the livestock rings, the Lorn Agricultural Show offers a wide range of attractions designed to entertain the whole family. Traditional Highland dancing, dog shows, agility displays, craft stalls, trade exhibits, and local food vendors create a vibrant atmosphere throughout the day. The show also features sideshows and activities for children, making it an inclusive event where multiple generations can enjoy spending time together.
The event provides an important platform for local businesses, artisans, and food producers to promote their products and services. From handmade crafts to locally produced food and farming equipment, exhibitors showcase the diversity and quality of goods available within the region. This helps strengthen the local economy while encouraging visitors to support independent producers and rural enterprises.
Community spirit remains one of the defining features of the Lorn Agricultural Show. Volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, and organisers work together throughout the year to ensure the event’s success. The show creates opportunities for people from across Argyll and beyond to reconnect with friends, exchange farming knowledge, and celebrate shared traditions that have been passed down through generations.
As agriculture continues to evolve with advances in technology and changing environmental priorities, events such as the Lorn Agricultural Show remain highly relevant. They preserve rural traditions while promoting innovation, education, and environmental awareness. The 2026 show is expected to continue this proud legacy, offering visitors an authentic insight into Scotland’s countryside and reinforcing the importance of farming to the nation’s culture, economy, and future.
Denis O’ Brown
Denis O. Brown is an independent insurance broker specialising in agricultural, commercial, and life insurance, delivering tailored protection across the United Kingdom.
Scottish Blackface Sheep Breeders Association
The Association was formed on 20 August 1901 at a meeting in Lanark to promote the interests of the Blackface sheep breed which is the most numerous pure breed in Britain, with the vast majority found in Scotland. They are one of the hardiest sheep breeds in the country and are the backbone of the Scottish sheep industry. All Blackfaces are horned, with black or black and white face and legs. As a maternal hill breed, the females have a strong mothering ability to rear lambs in extreme terrain. The breed is easily hefted, making it ideal for large areas of hill country and is able to produce sheep for every climatic condition, thanks to the different distinct types within the breed, which have evolved over the years influenced by climate, environment and grazing quality.
MacKay & Co
Mackay & Co was established in 1979 by Ian Mackay CA. He built the business from scratch and was determined to establish the practice in his home area, employing local people.
In September 2015 the practice was taken over by Marcus D. MacIver CA. He has experience working with a wide range of clients and has had particular involvement with clients in the farming and hospitality sectors.
Mackay & Co has an experienced team of 20 staff with many years of experience - covering a wide range of areas from general compliance with accounting and taxation to business recovery; from business start-up to exit strategies.
We cover a wide geographical area, with clients across Scotland and further afield.
In 2017 we were delighted to welcome the clients and staff of MOATS, Dingwall to the firm – and at that time were joined by David Ross CA from Oban, who heads up the Dingwall office. David is an experienced chartered accountant who qualified in Glasgow before returning to R A Clement Associates in Oban in 2003. We are delighted to welcome David to the firm, and look forward to benefiting from his knowledge and experience.
From April 2019 David Ross will also be heading up our new Oban office, while sharing the responsibility of running the Dingwall office.
United Auctions
United Auctions is Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers operating a network of auction marts throughout Scotland conducting auctions of both commercial and pedigree livestock, including the world-famous Stirling Bull Sales.
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