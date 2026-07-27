Over the past year, Time & Again Boutique has become a much-loved addition to Oban’s independent shopping scene, offering something a little different for those looking for quality fashion, designer names and a truly personal service.
Time & Again specialises in clothing agency fashion, with every piece carefully selected by owner Jackie Kerr to ensure it meets her high standards. From designer labels including Phase Eight, Ted Baker, Karen Millen, Monsoon, Whistles, Coach, Mulberry and Radley, shoppers can find high-quality pieces, many in immaculate condition and some still with tags attached.
“There’s a big difference between a clothing agency and a charity shop,” Jackie explained. “We carefully select every item and make sure everything is beautifully presented. If it isn’t perfect, it doesn’t make it onto our rails.”
It’s this personal approach that keeps customers coming back. One local shopper recently experienced first-hand the level of service Time & Again provides when family came to stay and her cousin needed a dress for her prom.
Searching for the perfect outfit, Jackie went above and beyond to help find a dress that matched the customers style and made her feel special. The perfect dress was found, along with matching shoes, and the finishing touch came from sister shop, Button Nose Boutique, where they found the ideal scarf to complete the look.
“I was so pleased that we managed to shop locally and find everything we needed,” the customer said. “I was blown away by the personal service and would highly recommend popping in.”
With new items arriving regularly, Time & Again offers everything from occasionwear and holiday outfits to timeless wardrobe staples. It’s a place where shoppers can enjoy designer style, sustainable choices and a friendly boutique experience, right here in Oban.
Visit Time & Again at 4 Macgregor Court, Oban, open Monday to Friday 10am–5pm and Saturday 10am–4pm.
Watch their facebook page ’Time and Again Boutique’ for more fashions available
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