Performers from the Strachur Community Theatre pose before the show begins. Photograph: Jean Mackechnie

Performers from the Strachur Community Theatre pose before the show begins. Photograph: Jean Mackechnie

Then there was our cast.

Adults, young people and our littlest performers all sharing the same production and giving everything they had to bring this story to life.

Watching them grow in confidence and then seeing them perform together was something very special indeed.

And our audiences completed it.

The applause, laughter, emotion, wonderful comments and sheer warmth you gave our performers over these four shows meant more than you will ever know.

Sheena Dowse, our director, is beyond delighted.

To see a story that once existed only in her imagination become a full-scale community musical, surrounded by people prepared to believe in it and work so incredibly hard to make it happen, has been quite overwhelming.

It was a journey into the wild heart of Scotland, an adventure of love, family, jealousy and destiny all the while celebrating the Highland landscape, wildlife and Scottish spirit through music, dance, puppetry and imagination.

And always, quietly at the heart of it, was Gordon Neish, whose memory travelled with us through every performance.

A huge thank you goes to Strachur Memorial Hall, Strachur Filling Station and all of our generous sponsors and supporters. There are so many individual thank-yous still to come because a production like this simply cannot happen without an army of people.