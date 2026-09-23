It was a truly community effort - and it showed when The Stag King came alive on September 17-19 in front of a Strachur audience.
Review
We honestly don’t think any of us quite knew what we had created until the lights went up, the music began and The Stag King came alive in front of an audience.
And what an incredible few days it has been.
Months of hard work, hundreds and hundreds of hours, a little madness, a lot of laughter and an extraordinary amount of creativity all came together to create something that I think everyone involved can be immensely proud of.
Our wonderful Alana Mathers took our choir and helped turn the words and music of the Hartlands into something truly beautiful. Hearing those voices filling Strachur Memorial Hall was incredibly moving.
Sam Morgan, our costume design lead, somehow took an enormous collection of ideas, fabric, feathers, tartan and imagination and turned them into the most incredible costumes.
Matthieu Genex, our puppet design lead, helped populate our world with the wonderful puppets and masks that gave The Stag King so much of its character and magic.
And alongside them, our amazing creative team, including Kirstie Dowse-Walker and Lucy Neish, worked tirelessly, joined by so many, many members of Strachur and District Community Theatre, our choir and people from across the community who painted, stitched, built, carried, created, rehearsed, problem-solved and simply kept going whenever something needed done.
Then there was our cast.
Adults, young people and our littlest performers all sharing the same production and giving everything they had to bring this story to life.
Watching them grow in confidence and then seeing them perform together was something very special indeed.
And our audiences completed it.
The applause, laughter, emotion, wonderful comments and sheer warmth you gave our performers over these four shows meant more than you will ever know.
Sheena Dowse, our director, is beyond delighted.
To see a story that once existed only in her imagination become a full-scale community musical, surrounded by people prepared to believe in it and work so incredibly hard to make it happen, has been quite overwhelming.
It was a journey into the wild heart of Scotland, an adventure of love, family, jealousy and destiny all the while celebrating the Highland landscape, wildlife and Scottish spirit through music, dance, puppetry and imagination.
And always, quietly at the heart of it, was Gordon Neish, whose memory travelled with us through every performance.
A huge thank you goes to Strachur Memorial Hall, Strachur Filling Station and all of our generous sponsors and supporters. There are so many individual thank-yous still to come because a production like this simply cannot happen without an army of people.
But for now…
The Stag King happened.
The Hartlands lived.
Strachur filled the hall with a little bit of magic.
And together, we absolutely did it.
Thank you, every single one of you.
Strachur and District Community Theatre Group
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