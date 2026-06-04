The first Arran Folk Festival took place in the 1970s, with regular festivals beginning in 1989. Always scheduled in early June, there has been an Arran Folk Festival most years since.

Master of ceremonies, Uncle Keith (Robertson), hosted open sessions at the Douglas Hotel in the afternoons, and late into the night at the Ormidale pavilion and the Ormidale Hotel, where people were encouraged to “bring an instrument, bring a song, or just bring your ears.”

Dr Rena Gertz ran Orain Luaidh, waulking song workshops, offering an opportunity to learn about the traditional practice of waulking the tweed to the rhythms of Gaelic song.