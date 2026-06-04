Arran Folk Festival celebrated it’s 30th anniversary with three days and nights of concerts, sessions and workshops in Brodick last weekend.
The first Arran Folk Festival took place in the 1970s, with regular festivals beginning in 1989. Always scheduled in early June, there has been an Arran Folk Festival most years since.
Master of ceremonies, Uncle Keith (Robertson), hosted open sessions at the Douglas Hotel in the afternoons, and late into the night at the Ormidale pavilion and the Ormidale Hotel, where people were encouraged to “bring an instrument, bring a song, or just bring your ears.”
Dr Rena Gertz ran Orain Luaidh, waulking song workshops, offering an opportunity to learn about the traditional practice of waulking the tweed to the rhythms of Gaelic song.
Each evening saw Brodick Hall packed with people listening to the main acts. Kildonan’s Uncle Keith opened the Friday night gig with his own songs, followed by Germany-based bluegrass band, Stereo Naked, the night finishing with music from Will Pound and Jenn Butterworth.
Lamlash sculptor and musician, Tim Pomeroy, opened Saturday night’s concert with friends Donal Boyle on fiddle and Mike Fleming on guitar. The trio finished with Tim’s newest song, about the end of life, which was very well received. Tim said: “I started out to write a Scottish dirge about being dead with the smell of the clay over me, but it turned out quite jolly!”
The New Swing Trio, three members of legendary jazz band, Rose Room, including Whiting Bay luthier, Jimmy Moon, on double bass, performed an accomplished and relaxed set before Arthur Coates and Kerran Cotterell took the stage. Theirs was a high energy act with Arthur playing fast-paced fiddle and foot percussion concurrently, Kerran on guitar, and both singing.
Headline act for Saturday night was “songwriter and singer of stories”, Beth Malcolm, accompanied by Tiernan Courell on flutes and whistles, Dorian Cloudsey on guitar and Callum Convoy on Bodhran. Beth performed songs from her new album, Folkmosis, which uses spoken word against backing tones interspersed between the songs to tell the story of her journey in folk music.
Beth said she had enjoyed playing for the Arran audience, saying it had been “A warm room”. She also said she wanted to thank organiser, Andy McCallum, for his belief in bringing young acts to the stage. She credited him for giving her her start when he booked her to play Arran Folk Festival three years ago.
Arran Shanty Crew: Helen Nelson, Mark Nelson, Mike Bovee and Scott Reid, sang acapella sea shanties in four part harmony to open Sunday night’s concert. They sang halyard songs, where crews would brace themselves during the solo verses and haul together to hoist the heavy sails during the chorus, and fo’c’sle songs, including drinking songs and ballads.
Next Ellie Beaton sang folk songs in her strong, operatic voice, accompanied by Gillie O’Flaherty on fiddle and Dylan Cairns on fiddle, before the night’s crescendo was provided by six-piece band, Eriska, led by Arran Music School’s piping tutor, Scott Figgins on bagpipes and whistles and Madeleine Stewart on fiddle with Aileen Sweeney on keys, Julian Pombo on bass, David Small on guitar and Gavin Paterson on drums.
Swelling the sound was a guest appearance of Arran Music School’s competition band, who joined Eriska onstage for a performance of Scott’s tune, Glen Sannox.
Arran Folk Festival will be back next year, slightly later in the month, on June 11, 12 and 13, filling Brodick with music and musicians once again.
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