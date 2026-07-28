The event saw hundreds of festival goers make their way to the beautiful Isle of Iona for a weekend of some incredible Scottish music.

Volunteers arrived from Wednesday to set up the Village Hall and transform it into the festival grounds for the weekend.

In the garden was a hand-built stage designated to the Buskers of Glasgow where festival goers could enjoy the sunshine as well as Scottish food favourites from the Real McKay Stovie Co. and a bar stocked with Scottish brands including Thistly Cross Cider and Tempest Brew Co. beer.