The Sound of Iona Music Festival came back for its third year on July 17 and 18 2026.
The event saw hundreds of festival goers make their way to the beautiful Isle of Iona for a weekend of some incredible Scottish music.
Volunteers arrived from Wednesday to set up the Village Hall and transform it into the festival grounds for the weekend.
In the garden was a hand-built stage designated to the Buskers of Glasgow where festival goers could enjoy the sunshine as well as Scottish food favourites from the Real McKay Stovie Co. and a bar stocked with Scottish brands including Thistly Cross Cider and Tempest Brew Co. beer.
Friday was the first full day of the festival with acts taking to the stage from 12pm. Kids enjoyed face painting and highland dancing lessons while live music played in the Village Hall garden and adjoining Library.
The Main Stage opened with incredible singer-songwriter Laura Silverstone followed by more indie-rock/pop acts, Mark Sharp and The Bicycle Thieves, Joe Goodall and The Eves.
Closing the night music legend Newton Faulkner took to the stage and had the crowd singing and dancing along from the first note.
Saturday saw a focus on Scottish folk music with the MainStage opening with last year’s headliner NATI.
The crowd then stayed dancing with performances from Scotstown Dance Band, The Jig Show, Tartan Paint, RuMac and finally Trail West.
Throughout the day a children’s entertainer kept the wee ones busy writing and practicing their own song which they performed before the MainStage opened in the afternoon.
On Sunday the festival team kept the party going for anyone that stayed on with a ceilidh in the Village Hall. Saturday performers The Jig Show and Tartan Paint gave two ceilidh sets which were open to the public in the perfect celebration of a weekend of Scottish music and culture.
The weekend ended with a showing of the World Cup Final where attendees and locals came together to watch the game.
Organiser Laura O’Neill said: “This has been the best festival yet. The sun was shining, the music was playing, the drinks were flowing and the people were dancing.
"It’s rare we get to enjoy the festival because we’re so busy all weekend but this year it was hard not to. A highlight for me was seeing the kids getting so involved with the highland dancing on Friday and then writing and performing their own song on the Saturday.
"It brought a whole new life to the festival.
“We really need to thank all of our incredible volunteers for their hard work, time and patience over the weekend. The attendees for joining us yet again in this crazy adventure. The artists for bringing the place to life with their talent. The Iona residents for letting us do this for the third time and supporting us as we bring the SOIMF to the island again.”
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