Scottish indie-folk favourites Tide Lines will be popping into venues in Fort William, Mull and Tiree over the next few weeks as part of their 10th Anniversary "Road to the Hydro" tour.
The Highland based outfit released a special anniversary live album in June before announcing a special series of intimate shows ahead of their biggest headline concert to date at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on September 19.
Taking place in the members’ home communities across Scotland, the newly announced dates will see the band perform some of their smallest shows in years, including a return to Glasgow’s Art School, the venue that hosted their first ever Glasgow show a decade ago.
Frontman Robert Robertson, who was brought up just outside Fort William, said: "Before we take on the Hydro in September, we really wanted to return to some of the places that have meant so much to us from the beginning - so we’re heading up the road to our home towns as a wee warm up to our biggest headline show ever."
Released exactly ten years after the band’s debut single Far Side of the World, 10 brings together recordings from some of Tide Lines’ most memorable live performances between 2021 and 2025.
Captured everywhere from Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom and Kelvingrove Bandstand to London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire and the Isle of Tiree, the album reflects the energy, emotion and connection that have defined Tide Lines’ journey over the past decade.
"We absolutely loved listening back to these recordings when putting this album together because they hold so many amazing memories for us," said Robert.
"We can’t wait for everyone else to hear them. Whenever we write a Tide Lines song, we always imagine playing it in front of a singing crowd. It’s the best feeling in music and I think the magic of that really comes through in these recordings.
"We’re just so grateful to everyone who came to the shows and sang along; and also to everyone who’s supported our live gigs at any point over the last decade."
The band’s headline show in Glasgow will feature special guests Calum Bowie and Siobhan Miller.
Coming just weeks before that landmark concert, the Road to the Hydro dates will see Tide Lines return to some of the smallest venues they have played in years.
Road to the Hydro
August 5 – The Art School, Glasgow
August 6 – An Seòmar, Inverness
August 7 – Caol Community Centre, Fort William
August 8 – Bunessan Village Hall, Isle of Mull
Further tour dates:
July 11 – Tiree Music Festival, Isle of Tiree
July 17 – Hamilton Park, Hamilton
July 18 – Dornoch Beer Festival, Dornoch
July 26 – Speyfest, Fochabers
August 14 – Summer’s End Angus, Brechin
September 3 – Lindisfarne Festival, Berwick-upon-Tweed
September 5 – Tunes By The Dunes, Dunnet
September 19 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
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