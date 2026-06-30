The Highland based outfit released a special anniversary live album in June before announcing a special series of intimate shows ahead of their biggest headline concert to date at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on September 19.

Taking place in the members’ home communities across Scotland, the newly announced dates will see the band perform some of their smallest shows in years, including a return to Glasgow’s Art School, the venue that hosted their first ever Glasgow show a decade ago.

Frontman Robert Robertson, who was brought up just outside Fort William, said: "Before we take on the Hydro in September, we really wanted to return to some of the places that have meant so much to us from the beginning - so we’re heading up the road to our home towns as a wee warm up to our biggest headline show ever."