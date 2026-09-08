Autumn has arrived and with it, a delivery of bat detectors has landed in three of Lochaber’s High Life Highland libraries – and you can borrow them for free.
As darkness falls, bats emerge to hunt insects and navigate the night skies using high-frequency calls that are inaudible to the human ear.
Thanks to a new collection of bat detectors, library users can now tune into these fascinating sounds and experience a side of Highland wildlife that often goes unnoticed.
The detectors, which convert ultrasonic bat calls into sounds people can hear, are available free of charge at High Life Highland Geen Libraries, making it easier than ever for families, wildlife enthusiasts and curious beginners to connect with nature close to home.
Julie Corcoran, Head of Libraries at High Life Highland, said: "Our libraries are about much more than books and this project highlights how they can help people discover new interests, learn more about their environment and develop a deeper connection with the wildlife around them.
"Working alongside our Countryside Ranger colleagues allows us to create memorable experiences that inspire people to care for nature."
Bat detectors can be borrowed from High Life Highland libraries in Ardnamurchan, Caol and Fort William.
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