As darkness falls, bats emerge to hunt insects and navigate the night skies using high-frequency calls that are inaudible to the human ear.

Thanks to a new collection of bat detectors, library users can now tune into these fascinating sounds and experience a side of Highland wildlife that often goes unnoticed.

The detectors, which convert ultrasonic bat calls into sounds people can hear, are available free of charge at High Life Highland Geen Libraries, making it easier than ever for families, wildlife enthusiasts and curious beginners to connect with nature close to home.