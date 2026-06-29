A new celebration of local creativity will come to Campbeltown Town Hall next weekend when the Town Hall Art Collective stages its inaugural exhibition.
The event will showcase the rich artistic talent from across Kintyre, featuring a wide variety of work by local artists while bringing the community together in support of two worthwhile causes.
The exhibition will be open to the public on Saturday, July 11, from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday, July 12, from 11am to 4pm. Admission is by donation.
As well as the exhibition itself, visitors can browse an artists’ market, enjoy tea, coffee, juice and home baking, and take part in a raffle.
All proceeds from the weekend will be donated to the Robert Black Memorial Helipad and Campbeltown Town Hall.
The exhibition has been supported by local businesses McFadyens Transport Ltd, Glen Scotia Distillery, Springbank Distillery and Isle of Kintyre Ltd, and organisers are encouraging people to go along, support local artists and help raise funds for two important community causes.
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