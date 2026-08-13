ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

A feast of music at the International Music Festival

A feast of music at the International Music Festival

Aug 13, 2026
Bilingual beats: Glasgow anthem gets Gaelic makeover ahead of Royal National Mòd

Bilingual beats: Glasgow anthem gets Gaelic makeover ahead of Royal National Mòd

Aug 13, 2026
Nevis Hillwalking Club: Blair Atholl - Saturday August 15

Nevis Hillwalking Club: Blair Atholl - Saturday August 15

Aug 13, 2026
Arran Banner Golf – week 33, 2026

Arran Banner Golf – week 33, 2026

Aug 13, 2026

Colin Smeeton

Arran Banner Letters – week 33, 2026

Arran Banner Letters – week 33, 2026

Aug 13, 2026
Arran Banner Golf – week 33, 2026

Arran Banner Golf – week 33, 2026

Aug 13, 2026
“Mushroom Mark’ returns to Arran

“Mushroom Mark’ returns to Arran

Aug 12, 2026
Invercloy public toilets reopen after major refurbishment

Invercloy public toilets reopen after major refurbishment

Aug 12, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Cafe Team Member - Tesco
ObanObanSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Farm Technician (Braevallich) - Mowi Scotland
Dalmally, Argyll & ButeDalmally, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
School Dining Supervisor - NAY17608 - North Ayrshire Council
KA27 8JPKA27 8JP£13.52 per hour£13.52 per hour
Duty Manager - Highland Cinema
LochaberLochaber£14.50 per hour£14.50 per hour
Employee Relations Adviser - ARB18484 - Argyll and Bute Council
CampbeltownCampbeltown£35,750 to £38,779 per annum£35,750 to £38,779 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today