Uisken Beach sits at the far end of the Ross of Mull, a small, sheltered bay that feels open to the elements yet welcoming from the moment you arrive. Even the drive to Uisken feels like part of the adventure, winding through some of the island’s most characterful scenery.
Overlooking the Isle of Jura
Uisken beach curves around a shallow bay where the water shifts through soft greens and blues, clear enough to see the sand ripple beneath the surface. It’s an easy place to wander, with firm sand underfoot and views that pull your eye out towards islands like Jura, where George Orwell wrote 1984.
Birdlife is abundant here on Mull. Waders move along the tideline, gulls drift overhead and herons stand still in the shallows. Seals often appear beyond the breakers, lifting their heads before sliding back under, and there’s always the chance of seeing an otter weaving through the kelp. In summer, the machair behind the beach comes alive with colour.
Wild Hebridean Swimming offers amazing retreats to help you find your ’zen’ in the waters around the beautiful island of Mull and there’s no better place to dive in and chill out than on Uisken Beach - arguably one of Scotland’s best beaches.
The bay’s calm conditions make it a good spot for swimming, paddleboarding or launching a kayak. It’s dog friendly but make sure pooches do not disturb nesting birds or livestock. Walkers can follow the paths that run through the Ross, linking beaches, crofts and viewpoints in a landscape shaped by long histories and weathered stone.
Fionnphort and Bunessan are the nearest places for food and facilities, including farm shops filled with local produce, as well as cafes and pubs serving everything from cakes to fresh seafood.
Getting There
From Craignure, follow the A849 towards Fionnphort for 30 miles. Just beyond the village of Bunessan, take the signposted road to Uisken south for about eight miles. There is a designated car park but no facilities.
Explore
A path climbs the hill at the east end of the beach to the cairn known as “The Last Look Back”, named for the resting point once used by islanders walking to Kilvickeon Church for burials, and from the top you get wide views across the sea to Colonsay, Jura and Islay.
Nearest Facilities
Bunessan Inn - Hot meals, drinks and light snacks (approx 1 hour walk / 9 min drive)
Ardalanish Isle of Mull Weavers - snacks and ice creams (approx 30 min walk / 5 min drive)
Beach Hunting Close to Uisken
Look out for the stunning beaches and bays close by including Ardalanish, Kilvickeon and Scoor
Stay
Isle of Mull Cottages is a local business that has been running for 20 years, offering self catering holiday accommodation across Mull. Isle of Mull cottages looks after the marketing and bookings for 120 properties across the island and regularly visits their properties to maintain standards and ensure guests have a lovely holiday! These beautiful self-catering holiday lets can’t be booked anywhere else, so visit isleofmullcottages.com to explore the range and book!
Don’t Miss
The premier summer event on the Ross of Mull is the Bunessan Agricultural Show, held on 7th August at the Bunessan Primary School Grounds.
Uisken Beach Spotlight is sponsored by Wild Hebridean Swimming
Based on the beautiful Isles of Mull, Iona and Islay, Wild Hebridean Swimming specialises in immersive four and five-night retreats designed to reconnect guests with nature, improve wellbeing and build confidence in open water. It is a unique and special opportunity to experience a retreat that is rooted in volcanic landscapes, Hebridean culture and island life.
Whether you’re a seasoned sea swimmer or simply curious about taking your first cold-water dip, every retreat is tailored to suit individual abilities, making the experience welcoming and accessible for everyone.
Founded by experienced open-water coach and local guide Emma MacDonald, the retreats are about much more than swimming. After beginning her swimming career in Australia, she has worked with swimmers of all abilities, from complete beginners to triathletes. Emma’s intimate knowledge of the islands means guests are taken to hidden coves, peaceful sea lochs, waterfalls and sheltered bays that many visitors would never discover alone. Every itinerary is carefully planned around tides, weather and sea conditions to provide both safe and unforgettable experiences.
Click HERE for more information about the wonderful and unique Wild Hebridean Swimming
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