Kildalloig House’s annual garden open day blossomed in the summer sunshine, raising more than £1,000 for charity.
Guests toured the historic estate’s colourful grounds during the fundraiser on Sunday, July 19, before enjoying teas, coffees and an impressive selection of home baking served al fresco.
Mary Turner of Kildalloig House tends the coastal garden, which features a collection of interesting and unusual shrubs and trees, climbing roses and herbaceous perennials, as well as a woodland walk and a pond garden with aquatic and bog plants.
The more than £1,000 raised through admissions and donations will be shared, with 20 per cent going to Scotland’s Garden Scheme and the remaining 80 per cent to the RNLI.
Paying tribute to everyone who helped make the day such a success, Mrs Turner said: “I’d like to thank all the people who came for their donations, and those who helped set it all up.”
The home baking was prepared by members of the RNLI’s fundraising team, while Mrs Turner and friends organised the refreshments and seating for visitors.
Kildalloig House is part of Scotland’s Garden Scheme, a charity that helps private garden owners open their green spaces to the public to raise money for good causes.
As well as the annual open day, the Kildalloig garden can be visited by appointment between May and October in return for a charitable donation.
Visit scotlandsgardens.org/kildalloig/ for more information and contact details.
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