The Kintyre Way will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a month-long programme of free guided walks and community events as part of its annual August WalkFest.
The festival opens on Saturday, August 1, in Southend with a one-an-a-half-hour guided walk, followed by an afternoon event at Dunaverty Hall featuring music from Fyne Thyme and a talk by artist and author Jane Smith.
Organisers say Ms Smith’s presentation will focus on the wildlife, environment and community effort involved in maintaining the long-distance walking route.
A series of guided walks will take place throughout August, covering locations across Kintyre, including forests, beaches and historic sites. The programme is aimed at walkers of all abilities, with both shorter and longer routes available.
The festival will conclude on Saturday, August 29, with a community celebration at Tarbert Harbour.
The event will include live music, talks by local organisations, a ceremony to mark the Kintyre Way’s 20th anniversary and a ceilidh. Food vendors and community stalls are also expected to attend.
Kintyre Way spokesperson Irene Leslie said the anniversary made this year’s festival particularly significant.
“We’re really looking forward to this year’s festival as it marks a true milestone in the history of the Kintyre Way,” she said.
“The finale is certain to be extra-special, with fine food on offer from many local favourites, stalls showcasing community projects and a relaxed ‘bring your own bottle’ atmosphere. It’s set to be a true celebration of Kintyre!
“Above all, this year’s WalkFest will remind us the Kintyre Way is much more than a walking route through spectacular scenery: it’s a chance to genuinely connect with the land, meet new friends and celebrate a shared love of this remarkable place.”
The Kintyre Way was established in 2006 and now stretches for 100 miles between Tarbert and Southend.
It is recognised as one of Scotland’s Great Trails and is maintained by a charitable organisation supported by volunteers and trustees.
Visit www.thekintyreway.com for more information about the WalkFest programme.
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