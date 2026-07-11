The festival opens on Saturday, August 1, in Southend with a one-an-a-half-hour guided walk, followed by an afternoon event at Dunaverty Hall featuring music from Fyne Thyme and a talk by artist and author Jane Smith.

Organisers say Ms Smith’s presentation will focus on the wildlife, environment and community effort involved in maintaining the long-distance walking route.

A series of guided walks will take place throughout August, covering locations across Kintyre, including forests, beaches and historic sites. The programme is aimed at walkers of all abilities, with both shorter and longer routes available.