The question was posed repeatedly, after Ardnamurchan pupils took the peninsula by a twister of a storm last week, dancing and singing their way to the land of Oz through three performances.

Even more impressive was the fact that they not only had a full live band, but every area of the production, apart from directing, was pupil led with such a wealth of talented actors that four of the main parts were double cast.

Much of the magic was conjured up by Fin Young (S6) on piano, ably accompanying a cast for two hours without missing a beat, and Jack Bungey (S6) whose conducting gave the impression of being in the Royal Albert Hall.

Both young men, title holders of Highland Young Musician of the Year, were the inspiration in the first place to attempt such an ambitious feat.