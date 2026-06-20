How can a tiny High School, of just over a hundred pupils, produce a school show of such a stratospheric standard?
The question was posed repeatedly, after Ardnamurchan pupils took the peninsula by a twister of a storm last week, dancing and singing their way to the land of Oz through three performances.
Even more impressive was the fact that they not only had a full live band, but every area of the production, apart from directing, was pupil led with such a wealth of talented actors that four of the main parts were double cast.
Much of the magic was conjured up by Fin Young (S6) on piano, ably accompanying a cast for two hours without missing a beat, and Jack Bungey (S6) whose conducting gave the impression of being in the Royal Albert Hall.
Both young men, title holders of Highland Young Musician of the Year, were the inspiration in the first place to attempt such an ambitious feat.
The magic didn’t end there though. Endearing and delightful scarecrow, Colla MacDonald (S5) led both charming Dorothy’s, Alice Munro (S6) and Maggie MacAskill (S6), to meet the cowardly and hilarious lions, Edie Crosbie (S5) and Sophie Lacey (S6).
They all, along with the Tin Man, Alasdair MacKay (S5) kept the audience laughing throughout their adventures.
Every one of them acted and sang with musicality, confidence, humour and sweetness. The witches, both good and bad, Juliette Garven (S5), Flora MacDonald (S6) and Eilidh MacInnes (S3) kept the audience spellbound throughout the performance and the bossy guards Rebecca Jones (S5) and Molly Ross (S3) made anyone who saw them wish they too could join the characters living in this magical land.
However Aunt Em, Maggie Jackson (S6) and Miss Gulch, Katya Dobrokhodova (S1), were so convincingly real that they brought you back home to the (almost) actual world of the Ardnakansas peninsula.
Rebecca Jones (S5) led the dancers and choreography to such a high standard you would be forgiven for thinking she was professional and the lights Allan Curtiss (S4); backstage Amy MacLennan (S5); audio visuals Macy Morris (S4); and sound crew Ruraidh Livett (S6) and Kyle MacCorkindale (S6) performed their own brand of wizardry in creating the land of Oz.
So, who was this wizard that produced such a show? It turned out that the ponderous and utterly believable Oz, with his never to be forgotten exit from the stage was Zander Evans in S5.
The message of The Wizard of Oz is very clear. You may already have the ingredients for the magic you are looking for, whether it is brains, courage, a heart or a school show.
And when Ardnamurchan High School dared to believe they could pull off such an impressive and magical musical, they found they had all they needed and more - a triumph of time, talent and teamwork.
Special thanks to Jillian Campbell, teacher and magical musical director, who had the courage to believe, Debbie White teacher and director, and Vicky Balnaves, local actor, parent and director.
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