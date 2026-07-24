The festival has grown year on year and, for 2026, organisers have expanded the programme to include inflatable assault courses, slides, bouncy castles and a rodeo simulator, all supplied by Event Ninja.

Organisers have also secured an extra two hours in the field, meaning activities will continue until 8pm.

As always, the event will showcase a strong line-up of local talent. Clachan’s own Gaia Silvan will open the day, with performances from The Fyne Thyme Band