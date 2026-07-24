React 26 returns to West Kintyre tomorrow (Saturday), for another day of high octane family fun.
The festival has grown year on year and, for 2026, organisers have expanded the programme to include inflatable assault courses, slides, bouncy castles and a rodeo simulator, all supplied by Event Ninja.
Organisers have also secured an extra two hours in the field, meaning activities will continue until 8pm.
As always, the event will showcase a strong line-up of local talent. Clachan’s own Gaia Silvan will open the day, with performances from The Fyne Thyme Band
Campbeltown musician Adam Lang and The Dunskeig Singers.
Neil James Parkinson will also travel from Ardrishaig to perform his new music, released this year, while Edinburgh singer-songwriter Stephen McCafferty will take to the stage ahead of The Democrats, who will bring the party to a close with all [whose?] favourite tracks.
Visitors will also be able to browse a range of stalls throughout the day.
Clachan Village Hall Committee will provide food, while Platinum Bar will be on hand to keep revellers refreshed.
On top of all of that, there will also be an open mic session, prize bingo and a host of other activities to keep visitors entertained.
A spokesperson for organisers West Kintyre Promotions CIC said: “As always, we are keeping our fingers crossed for good weather but we know that in the last few years everyone has had a great time at React.
“It is a great way for us to showcase West Kintyre and bring people together for one day. We are just trying to put on a good day and we hope as many folks as possible can join us and spend the day.”
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.