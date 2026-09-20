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Farm Technician (Shuna) - Mowi Scotland
Eilean Buidhe, Argyll & ButeEilean Buidhe, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Marina Operative- GRP & Boat maintenance - Craobh Marina LTD
Craobh Haven, Mid ArgyllCraobh Haven, Mid ArgyllSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Social Worker - NAY17793 - North Ayrshire Council
AyrshireAyrshire£45,693.27 to £49,420.35 per annum£45,693.27 to £49,420.35 per annum
Farm Technician (Braevallich) - Mowi Scotland
Dalmally, Argyll & ButeDalmally, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
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PA28 6HGPA28 6HG£26,041 to £26,479 per annum£26,041 to £26,479 per annum
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Latest News

JOBS

Farm Technician (Shuna) - Mowi Scotland
Eilean Buidhe, Argyll & ButeEilean Buidhe, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Marina Operative- GRP & Boat maintenance - Craobh Marina LTD
Craobh Haven, Mid ArgyllCraobh Haven, Mid ArgyllSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Social Worker - NAY17793 - North Ayrshire Council
AyrshireAyrshire£45,693.27 to £49,420.35 per annum£45,693.27 to £49,420.35 per annum
Farm Technician (Braevallich) - Mowi Scotland
Dalmally, Argyll & ButeDalmally, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Clerical Assistant - ARB18643 - Argyll and Bute Council
PA28 6HGPA28 6HG£26,041 to £26,479 per annum£26,041 to £26,479 per annum
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