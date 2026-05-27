An exhibition marking 175 years of Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) ferries has opened to the public at Museum nan Eilean, Stornoway.

Sam MacLeod is from Benbecula but lives in Lewis. He has worked his way up and is now Chief Officer on MV Finlaggan, which sails from Kennacraig to Islay.

Sam MacLeod is from Benbecula but lives in Lewis. He has worked his way up and is now Chief Officer on MV Finlaggan, which sails from Kennacraig to Islay.

John recently attended the launch of MV Claymore, which launched in Turkey on Saturday 2 May. The new vessel will operate on the Uig to Tarbert/ Lochmaddy route, where John works. The ship was launched by Mary Morrison, retired Port Manager who John worked with for many years.

Through photographs, objects, model ships and personal stories, it reflects the vital role ferries have played in sustaining island life - supporting communities, economies, and cultural connections over nearly two centuries.

Group photo featuring Moira MacIver, Senior Port Assistant at Lochmaddy with CalMac colleagues at the retirement of Mary Morrison, Port Manager (Nikki Woodhead Copyright).

Group photo featuring Moira MacIver, Senior Port Assistant at Lochmaddy with CalMac colleagues at the retirement of Mary Morrison, Port Manager (Nikki Woodhead Copyright).

Based on the personal collection of John Macdonald, a Port Assistant at Lochmaddy, and developed by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Heritage Team, from the original concept by Comann Eachdraidh Uibhist a Tuath, the exhibition explores the evolution of ferry services serving the Hebrides and west coast of Scotland, from early steamers and mail boats to the modern fleet.

Alongside the history of the vessels, it celebrates the generations of people who have worked on these lifeline ferry services - on the ships, at the harbours and the pier offices.

Donald MacLean is from Berneray and has worked on the Sound of Harris route since 1996 and is a well-known character on the MV Loch Portain.

A central theme of the exhibition is the people behind the service: the crews, engineers, shore staff, and wider workforce whose commitment has ensured continuity of lifeline services, often in challenging conditions. Past and current employees of CalMac have been generous in sharing their memories of wild weather, unusual cargos and memorable skippers. Colin George Morrison, Team Leader for Culture and Heritage at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “This exhibition is as much about people as it is about vessels. While the ships themselves are iconic, it is the skill, dedication, and resilience of the workforce behind them that have sustained ferry services for 175 years. “For island communities, ferries are not simply a means of transport, they are a vital part of everyday life. The stories captured here reflect that lived experience, and it is important that they are recognised and shared with a wider audience.”

John MacDonald, CalMac collector, and Port Assistant at Lochmaddy for 22 years (N Macleod Copyright)

The exhibition has been developed with the support of Caledonian MacBrayne, whose contribution has helped bring together historical material and contemporary perspectives on the service. Duncan Mackison, Chief Executive of Caledonian MacBrayne, said: “John’s collection tells a compelling story about CalMac and the communities we exist to serve. We are proud to support this exhibition, which highlights the history and importance of ferry services to communities across the west coast and islands.

Micheal MacNeil is from Barra. He started 32 years ago as an Able-bodied seaman on the MV Suilven, working on the Stornoway to Ullapool service. Michael worked his way up until, in 2006, he became the Master of MV Clansman.