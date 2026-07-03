There are few places in the world where wild swimming feels as magical as it does in the Hebrides. Crystal-clear waters, secluded white-sand beaches, dramatic volcanic coastlines and an abundance of wildlife create the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable adventure - and that’s exactly what Wild Hebridean Swimming offers.
Based on the beautiful Isles of Mull, Iona and Islay, Wild Hebridean Swimming specialises in immersive four and five-night retreats designed to reconnect guests with nature, improve wellbeing and build confidence in open water. It is a unique and special opportunity to experience a retreat that is rooted in volcanic landscapes, Hebridean culture and island life.
Whether you’re a seasoned sea swimmer or simply curious about taking your first cold-water dip, every retreat is tailored to suit individual abilities, making the experience welcoming and accessible for everyone.
Founded by experienced open-water coach and local guide Emma MacDonald, the retreats are about much more than swimming. After beginning her swimming career in Australia, she has worked with swimmers of all abilities, from complete beginners to triathletes. Emma’s intimate knowledge of the islands means guests are taken to hidden coves, peaceful sea lochs, waterfalls and sheltered bays that many visitors would never discover alone. Every itinerary is carefully planned around tides, weather and sea conditions to provide both safe and unforgettable experiences.
The focus isn’t on distance or speed. Instead, it’s about slowing down, embracing the natural world and enjoying the therapeutic benefits of cold-water immersion. Guests often swim alongside curious seals, explore underwater kelp forests and take in breathtaking coastal scenery from beaches and bays on Mull including Uisken Beach, before warming up with yoga sessions or relaxing in a wood-fired hot tub. Many retreats also include boat trips to the spectacular island of Staffa and the opportunity to visit Fingal’s Cave or the wildlife-rich Treshnish Isles, home to puffins during the breeding season.
Community lies at the heart of everything Wild Hebridean Swimming does. As a community interest company, the business reinvests part of its profits back into local communities while supporting island businesses through locally sourced food, accommodation and experiences. Guests also gain a deeper appreciation of Hebridean history and culture through storytelling, local knowledge and visits to the spiritual island of Iona.
It’s little wonder the retreats attract visitors from across the UK and beyond. Many arrive looking for an outdoor adventure but leave with lasting friendships, renewed confidence and a profound connection to Scotland’s spectacular west coast.
What others have to say:
For anyone seeking an experience that combines adventure, wellbeing and the untamed beauty of the Hebrides, Wild Hebridean Swimming offers the perfect excuse to dive in.
For anyone seeking an experience that combines adventure, wellbeing and the untamed beauty of the Hebrides, Wild Hebridean Swimming offers the perfect excuse to dive in.
Emma MacDonald
Director, Wild Hebridean Swimming
www.wildhebrideanswimming.com
Tel: 07770 483 063
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