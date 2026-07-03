Based on the beautiful Isles of Mull, Iona and Islay, Wild Hebridean Swimming specialises in immersive four and five-night retreats designed to reconnect guests with nature, improve wellbeing and build confidence in open water. It is a unique and special opportunity to experience a retreat that is rooted in volcanic landscapes, Hebridean culture and island life.





Whether you’re a seasoned sea swimmer or simply curious about taking your first cold-water dip, every retreat is tailored to suit individual abilities, making the experience welcoming and accessible for everyone.



Founded by experienced open-water coach and local guide Emma MacDonald, the retreats are about much more than swimming. After beginning her swimming career in Australia, she has worked with swimmers of all abilities, from complete beginners to triathletes. Emma’s intimate knowledge of the islands means guests are taken to hidden coves, peaceful sea lochs, waterfalls and sheltered bays that many visitors would never discover alone. Every itinerary is carefully planned around tides, weather and sea conditions to provide both safe and unforgettable experiences.



