

Wild Knowing recounts the Ross family’s journey from a Glasgow flat to a coastal croft on the Ross of Mull where they now have a large fold of Highland cattle, hundreds of sheep and several mischievous goats.



"We couldn’t be happier but it’s been a tumultuous journey to get here, and I really wanted to share that experience and all that we have learned along the way," Fiona said.



Fiona, husband Neil, father John, daughters Eilidh and Iona and son Lyle moved to Argyll in 2019 to follow in the footsteps of Neil’s ancestors who had bred Highland cows in Knapdale in the 19th century.



"We started our fold in a beautiful spot on the Keills peninsula near Tayvallich. Our first highlanders were gorgeous wee heifers that we bought at the

Oban mart from the famous Cladich fold," said Fiona who has also written for the Argyllshire Advertiser.



However, establishing themselves as cattle breeders was not all plan sailing due to a number of challenges including John’s deteriorating health and the onset of the Covid pandemic.





"We faced a number of real set-backs along the way. When we needed more land to expand our numbers it wasn’t easy, but what we eventually found on

Mull has been beyond our expectations. The whole experience of getting to where we are now has been hugely positive. We have learned so much from the land here on the Ross, from the community and from the animals themselves.



"Neighbouring farmers have been so welcoming and happy to share local insight. Fortunately, Neil has worked in agriculture since he was 16 so, although almost everything is completely new to me, he has a wealth of experience to bring to everything we do here on the croft," she added.



Published by Black and White Publishing, the book touches on issues including dementia and bereavement but its main focus is the joy to be found in living

according to the rhythm of the land and the seasons.



"It’s been such an education. Just watching the Highlanders’ amazing maternal instincts has been fascinating. Also, it’s obvious to farmers the world over

but relying so entirely on weather and growth cycles to make this all work has been life-changing for me and something I now appreciate so completely," Fiona said.

The book is an ode to farming and the softer life that can be lived in the Hebrides. It depicts the life-affirming joy of bathing every morning in the icy Atlantic before taking the cows for a paddle. It tells calamitous tales of amorous bulls, escaping heifers, upturned quad bikes, falling off piers and accidentally injecting herself with cow meds.

And it tells the stories of births - so many beautiful births - followed by the drama of catching each slippery calf, holding it and tagging it, all under the baffled shaggy-fringed gaze of its 500-kilo, massively-horned mum.

Want more of this? Fiona’s book is out in hardback on September 17, the cost is £14.99