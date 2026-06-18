Chef Chris and front-of-house Agi Stanley-Fotos, a husband and wife team, moved to Lochaline to take over The Whitehouse in 2022. They have made a real name for themselves with locals and visitors alike by working with local growers and food producers to create a regularly changing, seasonal menu that showcases the area’s best ingredients.

Seasonal, Fresh and Local



At the heart of The Whitehouse philosophy is a genuine connection to place. Seasonal menus change regularly to reflect what is available from local fishermen, crofters, estates and producers, while foraged ingredients gathered from the surrounding landscape add a unique sense of time and location to every dish. From fresh seafood landed nearby to game and beef sourced from neighbouring estates, the restaurant celebrates the rich natural larder that makes the Highlands and Islands so special.