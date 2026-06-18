Perched above the tranquil waters of Loch Aline in Morvern, just north of the Sound of Mull, The Whitehouse Restaurant has quietly built a reputation as one of the West Highlands’ most distinctive dining destinations. Combining exceptional local produce, innovative cooking and a deep commitment to sustainability, this small independent restaurant offers visitors an authentic taste of Scotland’s west coast. The perfect choice for dining out in a beautiful part of the west of Scotland.
Chef Chris and front-of-house Agi Stanley-Fotos, a husband and wife team, moved to Lochaline to take over The Whitehouse in 2022. They have made a real name for themselves with locals and visitors alike by working with local growers and food producers to create a regularly changing, seasonal menu that showcases the area’s best ingredients.
Seasonal, Fresh and Local
At the heart of The Whitehouse philosophy is a genuine connection to place. Seasonal menus change regularly to reflect what is available from local fishermen, crofters, estates and producers, while foraged ingredients gathered from the surrounding landscape add a unique sense of time and location to every dish. From fresh seafood landed nearby to game and beef sourced from neighbouring estates, the restaurant celebrates the rich natural larder that makes the Highlands and Islands so special.
Sustainability is more than a buzzword here – it is embedded throughout the business. The restaurant recently achieved a prestigious two-star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association’s Food Made Good Standard, recognising its commitment to responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship and community values.
Awards and Accolades
The Whitehouse has also earned recognition from two of the UK’s most respected dining authorities. Recommended in the MICHELIN Guide and featured in The Good Food Guide’s ’100 Best Local Restaurants’ for the third time, it has gained acclaim for its creative approach to Highland cuisine, blending classical techniques with contemporary flair and a passion for wild food.
Yet despite these accolades, the atmosphere remains refreshingly relaxed. Warm Highland hospitality, attentive service and stunning views across Loch Aline create an experience that feels welcoming rather than formal. Whether visiting for a leisurely lunch or a memorable evening meal, diners can expect thoughtful cooking, remarkable local ingredients and a genuine celebration of the landscapes and communities that make Scotland’s west coast so extraordinary.
Sample Dinner Menu
Starters
Potato Rosti, Cauliflower Salad, Goats Cheese, Pesto
Tobermory Smoked Salmon Filo Tartlet, Radish, Cucumber, Lemon Balm & Rosemary Dressing
Rhemore Croft Beef Neck Raviolo, Fermented Onions, Chimichurri
Isle of Mull Scallop, Aromatic Chicken Broth, Crispy Noodles, Fresh Herbs
Main Course
Globe Artichoke, Beurre Noisette Emulsion, Cherry Tomato, Polenta
Roasted Cod Loin, Gnocchi, Courgette, Tomato Broth
Red Pepper & Aubergine Lasange, Cashew Cream, Caponata Sauce
Seared Duck Breast, Pommes Dauphine, Peppercorn Sauce, Tenderstem Broccoli
Dessert
Elderflower & Apple Souffle, Vanilla Ice Cream
Selection of Scottish Cheeses, Fresh Fruit, Biscuits
Iced Strawberry Parfait, Vanilla Set Custard, Basil Meringue, Macerated Strawberries
Chocolate Delice, Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, Creme Fraiche Mousse
View more menus and book your table:
thewhitehouserestaurant.co.uk/menu/
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