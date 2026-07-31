The next generation of Kintyre’s musical talent will take centre stage when the ever-popular Mull of Kintyre Music Festival (MOKFest) Young Folk Night is held at Campbeltown Heritage Centre.
Now firmly established as one of the highlights of the festival, the annual concert showcases some of the best young musicians, singers and dancers from Kintyre and the surrounding area.
Over the years, audiences have enjoyed performances from Campbeltown Brass, Kintyre Schools Pipe Band and the James McCorkindale School of Highland Dance, alongside a host of talented solo performers and groups.
Festival organisers say this year’s concert on Thursday, August 20, will be no exception, with another evening celebrating the wealth of young musical and dancing talent in the area.
And the festival organising committee has told the Courier that there is still time to take part – anyone interested in performing should contact Vicky Middleton or email mokfest@hotmail.co.uk for details.
The five-day MOKFest has seven ticketed concerts, featuring artists including Skipinnish, Blazin’ Fiddles, Kathleen MacInnes with Mike Vass, Ímar, The Haggis Chasers Ceilidh Band, Slainte Davaar Allstars, Archie McAllister and Friends – Sileas Sinclair, Arran McAllister and Alasdair Murray – Kintyre Schools Pipe Band and Che Martin.
Tickets are available online at www.mokfest.com – where there is more information about the festival – or locally from AP Taylor on Campbeltown’s Main Street.
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