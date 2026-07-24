The fundraising event will take place tomorrow (Saturday), from 11am to 2pm, and will feature a coffee morning, bake sale, raffle and bingo.

There will also be free soft play and a bouncy castle for younger children.

Money raised will go towards installing the sensory room, which organisers hope will provide an inclusive space for local children and young people.

The fundraiser will be held at the community centre on Stewart Road, with organisers encouraging people to come along, enjoy the activities and support the project.