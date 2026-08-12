Set in the glamour of the inter-war years and with suitably spectacular costumes, the group of teenagers, under the direction of recently retired Director, Ilona Munro, only gathered on the Monday prior to the Friday performance to brainstorm ideas, sort out a plot, create characters, write a script, make scenery and learn their lines in just a few days.

Entitled "Murder in the Pyramids" (absolutely not based on Death on the Nile), the production enthralled audiences with two performances in St. Paul’s Church, Kinlochleven.

With great success they actually achieved what may have seemed the impossible by pulling everything together in such a short time to give two impressive 40 minute shows much appreciated by both audiences.

As one of the characters is a certain Monsieur Hercule Poirot, it may not require too many "little grey cells" to conclude that there may be a few murderous crimes to solve amidst a background of deception and intrigue.

After some well choreographed dances, dramatic scenes and the untimely exit of a few victims (one even in slow motion), the cases are of course cracked and the audience reassured that all is well in the world of Kinlochleven drama.