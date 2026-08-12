Despite the name "Play in a Week", a group of young people working together as part Kinlochleven Family Hub in partnership with Lochaber Youth Theatre/Dramafish, managed to conceive, write and stage their own creation in just four days.
Entitled "Murder in the Pyramids" (absolutely not based on Death on the Nile), the production enthralled audiences with two performances in St. Paul’s Church, Kinlochleven.
Set in the glamour of the inter-war years and with suitably spectacular costumes, the group of teenagers, under the direction of recently retired Director, Ilona Munro, only gathered on the Monday prior to the Friday performance to brainstorm ideas, sort out a plot, create characters, write a script, make scenery and learn their lines in just a few days.
With great success they actually achieved what may have seemed the impossible by pulling everything together in such a short time to give two impressive 40 minute shows much appreciated by both audiences.
As one of the characters is a certain Monsieur Hercule Poirot, it may not require too many "little grey cells" to conclude that there may be a few murderous crimes to solve amidst a background of deception and intrigue.
After some well choreographed dances, dramatic scenes and the untimely exit of a few victims (one even in slow motion), the cases are of course cracked and the audience reassured that all is well in the world of Kinlochleven drama.
Ilona said: "We have all had a great few days and the enthusiasm has been absolutely tremendous amongst everyone taking part.
"Thanks must also go to everyone behind the scenes who helped make it happen with everyone working closely together on costumes, props and sound.
"Thank you also to Rev Amanda for once again granting use of the Church. What a great show with everyone involved reallyy enjoying taking part."
Murder in the Pyramids Cast
Lynette Ridgeway - a very rich and beautiful woman, Maya Lev
Jackie de Belford Hospital - her best friend, Nancy Gregory
Simon Doyle - Jackie’s fiancé, Eva Jordan
Hercule Poirot - the Great Detective, Saul McKinlay
Madame Otterkill - a writer of passionate novels, Lisa MacCorquodale
Jim Ferguson - A Revolutionary, Emilia Hart
Nurse Bowers - companion to Otterkill, Molly Ross
Doctor Brun - Max Samohvalovs
Auntie Ina (again) - Sarah Lawson
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