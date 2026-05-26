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From left: Valerie McCallum, Sarah MacLarty, Lizz MacDonald and Kenneth McLafferty were among those taking part in aid of the Beatson Cancer Charity. Photograph: Kenny Craig.

From left: Valerie McCallum, Sarah MacLarty, Lizz MacDonald and Kenneth McLafferty were among those taking part in aid of the Beatson Cancer Charity. Photograph: Kenny Craig.
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Date added: May 26, 2026
File size: 156 KB
Dimension: 1200 x 800
Views: 1
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