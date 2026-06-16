Ian and Brian with Westie dog Skye joining the pair on their 500-mile bus trip raising funds for Oban Parish Church roof ...and a new sound system

Oban's Ian and Brian Dyer are so on board with raising funds for their parish church roof, that they are embarking on a 500 mile bus journey.

The couple will be joined by their challenge mascot and family pet Skye when they take to the road in he hope of bringing in hundreds if not more than £1,000 to boost Oban Parish Church’s roof repairs and go towards buying a new sound system for the Grade II listed building on Glenruitten Road.

Timetables and routes have been studied and an overnight in Dundee planned ahead with little else training needed in advance of D (departure) day needed, said Ian who along with husband Brian have been members of the parish church for about 18 months.

"It’s really our way of saying thank you to everyone who has made us feel so welcome," said Ian.

Snacks will be packed and ’running out of things to chat about’ along the way is no concern for the pair who are sure Skye will keep the conversation flowing between them and charmed fellow passengers.

Skye is well experienced at people-pleasing, he is a therapy dog making regular visits to cheer up patients at hospitals in Oban and on Mull, also travelling out to Helensburgh on healing missions and with plans to soon be popping in to see residents at Etive Care Home at Benderloch.