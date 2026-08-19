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NM ZZObanChoc1 26

NM ZZObanChoc1 26

From handcrafted chocolates and artisan gifts to one of Oban’s most popular cafés, the Oban Chocolate Company has been delighting locals and visitors for over two decades. In this episode of Blether in the Heather, Nicky Murphy chats with owner Helen MacKechnie about where it all began, uncovering the story behind this much-loved family business and explores the passion behind the craftsmanship that goes into every delicious creation. Hear how the company has become a true destination in its own right where visitors come to stop and savour both the chocolatey delights and incredible views across the water to Kerrera and Mull beyond. Whether you’re a devoted chocolate lover or simply enjoy hearing stories from inspiring local businesses, this episode is guaranteed to leave you craving more.

Format: png
Date added: Aug 19, 2026
File size: 2.6 MB
Dimension: 1200 x 1200
Views: 0
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