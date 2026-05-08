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Motors

Road trip ready – OMODA&JAECOO UK extends RAC cover across Europe

Road trip ready – OMODA&JAECOO UK extends RAC cover across Europe

OMODA&JAECOO has expanded its breakdown cover from the UK and Channel Islands to the whole of Europe through a partnership with the RAC
Are children picking up bad driving habits before they even get behind the wheel?

Are children picking up bad driving habits before they even get behind the wheel?

May 8, 2026
Fuel Finder enforcement welcome but drivers must do their sums

Fuel Finder enforcement welcome but drivers must do their sums

May 1, 2026
Rural drivers risking fines and unsafe journeys by missing MOT deadlines

Rural drivers risking fines and unsafe journeys by missing MOT deadlines

Mar 13, 2026
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