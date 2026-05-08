Children are regularly witnessing an average of four bad driving habits from each of their parents before they can even take to the roads themselves, according to new research.





A survey of 1,000 motorist parents conducted by the UK’s largest pre-17 driving school Young Driver, found that mums and dads spend an average of three hours and 51 minutes in the car with their child each week. Across 17 years, that adds up to more than 3,400 hours* when children can observe their parents behaviour behind the wheel. And what youngsters are witnessing may not all be positive, according to the research.





Just 13% of parents claim to have no bad driving habits, with the vast majority displaying some behaviours they wouldn’t want their children to copy. Whilst on average mums and dads admitted to between four and five misdemeanours behind the wheel, one in 10 parents (10%) confess to regularly displaying 10 or more different bad habits behind the wheel.