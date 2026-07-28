The research, commissioned by Isuzu UK and involving 2,000 adults, found that Gen Z is leading the revival, with 83% enjoying camping compared with lower enthusiasm among the over-60s.
More than half of respondents (52%) believe camping is the best way to holiday, rising to 70% among younger adults. The biggest attractions include peace and quiet (29%), spending time outdoors (23%), stargazing (21%) and waking to birdsong (19%). Other favourites include cooking bacon on a camping stove (17%), enjoying a hot cup of tea with a countryside view (17%), relaxing in a sleeping bag (17%) and the comforting sound of rain on a tent (15%).
The survey suggests camping is enjoying a resurgence, with a quarter (25%) believing it is becoming more popular. Half of those surveyed plan to go camping this summer, increasing to 70% of 18 to 29-year-olds. Their main motivations include reconnecting with nature (45%), exploring more of the UK (44%), spending time with family (37%), saving money (33%) and escaping everyday life (31%).
Britain also has no shortage of favourite camping destinations. Great Langdale in the Lake District topped the list (28%), followed by Watermouth Valley in Devon (19%), Red Squirrel in Glencoe (18%) and Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park (17%).
The research also highlighted the importance of having the right vehicle. Nearly eight in ten (78%) believe a capable vehicle, such as a pick-up truck, makes camping trips more enjoyable, while many value the freedom to reach remote campsites and explore off-the-beaten-track locations.
George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, said: "There’s something timeless about loading up the truck and heading somewhere remote. Our customers tell us they love using their 4x4 D-Max to go camping because it gives them the freedom to explore the great outdoors."
Despite the growing popularity, camping isn’t for everyone. Around 30% said they dislike it, citing pitching a tent in the rain, midnight toilet trips, cold showers and unwelcome insects as the biggest drawbacks.
TOP 20 UK CAMPING SPOTS TO PITCH YOUR TENT:
Great Langdale, Lake District - 28%
Watermouth Valley, Devon - 19%
Red Squirrel, Glencoe, Scotland - 18%
Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, Scotland - 17%
The Duchess’s Meadow, Peak District - 14%
Cloud Farm, Devon - 14%
Wasdale Head, Lake District - 13%
Petruth Paddocks, Somerset - 12%
Llanberis, Snowdonia - 11%
Holme Farm, Yorkshire Dales - 10%
Syke Farm, Buttermere, Lake District - 9%
Feden Farm, Isle of Mull, Scotland - 9%
Herding Hill Farm, Northumberland - 8%
Acorn Glamping and camping, Cornwall - 7%
Kielder Forest, Northumberland - 6%
Mulberry’s Farm, Anglesey - 5%
Causeway Coast, Antrim - 4%
Beadnell Bay, Northumberland - 4%
Dolaucothi, Carmarthenshire - 4%
Kinnego Marina, Lough Neagh, Northern Ireland - 4%
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