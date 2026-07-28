Britain also has no shortage of favourite camping destinations. Great Langdale in the Lake District topped the list (28%), followed by Watermouth Valley in Devon (19%), Red Squirrel in Glencoe (18%) and Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park (17%).

The research also highlighted the importance of having the right vehicle. Nearly eight in ten (78%) believe a capable vehicle, such as a pick-up truck, makes camping trips more enjoyable, while many value the freedom to reach remote campsites and explore off-the-beaten-track locations.





George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, said: "There’s something timeless about loading up the truck and heading somewhere remote. Our customers tell us they love using their 4x4 D-Max to go camping because it gives them the freedom to explore the great outdoors."





Despite the growing popularity, camping isn’t for everyone. Around 30% said they dislike it, citing pitching a tent in the rain, midnight toilet trips, cold showers and unwelcome insects as the biggest drawbacks.