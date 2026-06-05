Bohdan and Marian Antoniw purchased their four-door Amazon 122S in December 1980 from a retailer in Greenwich, South London. Over the years, the car became an integral part of family life, even bringing their two children home from hospital after their births.
Their story of nearly half a century of ownership reflects a remarkable journey, just as Volvo nears its centenary next year and prepares to celebrate the enduring role the brand has played in the lives of families across the country.
Carefully maintained over the years, the Amazon, which was produced between 1958 and 1970, remains in good mechanical condition and was a reliable companion for 46 years, during which they used the car to tow their micro-caravan on extended trips.
However, with plans to travel further afield, including an upcoming journey to Berlin, they began considering a more modern vehicle that was well-suited to longer distances and offered the driving enjoyment they value.
Their decision was made after visiting their son Thomas in New York, who drives a Volvo. Inspired by his recommendation, the Antoniws chose the Volvo EC40, taking the step to a fully electric car while staying loyal to the brand they trust. The EC40 is a premium coupe-SUV with up to 345 miles of range.
Nicole Melillo Shaw, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: "Affection for Volvo is deep-rooted for families up and down the UK, so we have been delighted to hear the wonderful stories from the Antoniw family about their beloved car. I am so proud to hear that the qualities they love about Volvo remain the same, and that moving to the EC40 feels like a natural next step for them."
"We were also very touched that they have trusted us to restore their Amazon, and it will be a pleasure to welcome it into our UK heritage fleet."
As the Antoniw family collect their new EC40 from a Donalds Volvo Ipswich, their beloved Amazon also begins a new journey. Now part of Volvo Car UK’s heritage fleet, the vehicle will undergo sympathetic restoration to preserve its originality.
Bohdan Antoniw added: “We will miss the Amazon because it has been part of our family for so long and is fun to drive. But it feels like the right time for a change and to embrace electric. If cars have a spirit, we like think it would be happy knowing a new generation has taken its place.”
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