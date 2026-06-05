Nicole Melillo Shaw, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: "Affection for Volvo is deep-rooted for families up and down the UK, so we have been delighted to hear the wonderful stories from the Antoniw family about their beloved car. I am so proud to hear that the qualities they love about Volvo remain the same, and that moving to the EC40 feels like a natural next step for them."





"We were also very touched that they have trusted us to restore their Amazon, and it will be a pleasure to welcome it into our UK heritage fleet."

As the Antoniw family collect their new EC40 from a Donalds Volvo Ipswich, their beloved Amazon also begins a new journey. Now part of Volvo Car UK’s heritage fleet, the vehicle will undergo sympathetic restoration to preserve its originality.





Bohdan Antoniw added: “We will miss the Amazon because it has been part of our family for so long and is fun to drive. But it feels like the right time for a change and to embrace electric. If cars have a spirit, we like think it would be happy knowing a new generation has taken its place.”