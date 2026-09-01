We hear from John Wallace Optometrists on the importance of checking your eye health.
Perhaps you are like me. I passed my driving test shortly after my seventeenth birthday and have been driving for may decades ever since. When I sat my “test” the requirement was simply to read a number plate at 20.5 metres. Despite the rapid advancement in the number of cars on the road, the speeds they can reach and the aging population of drivers that very low standard of required vision has remained unchanged, There is no legal requirement to have your vision professionally checked. You simply self-certify you can read a number plate at the proscribed distance. That’s true even when you reach seventy and have to renew your licence every three years thereafter. The UK has probably the lowest standards of vision required for driving of any European country.
It is particularly important we ensure our vision meets the legal requirements for driving and our eyes are as healthy as possible. Most of these problems occur in the older population but they can occur in young and middle-aged drivers too. Because you could read a number plate at the required distance at age 17 does not mean that your vision today is still adequate for driving. Regular eye examinations for drivers are essential to ensure your vision meets the standards required.
The Highway Code states before you step into a car to drive you must check you can read a number plate at 20.5m. Can you honestly say you meet that required level of vision?
Five signs your vision may be affecting your driving:
1. You cannot read road signs or number plates until you are close
2. Headlights, low sun or wet roads create troubling glare
3. You find it harder to judge distance or gaps at junctions
4. Driving at night feels increasingly tiring or stressful
5. You have noticed blurred, double or patchy vision.
If you have noticed changes in your vision, are finding driving more difficult, or simply want to make sure your eyesight is where it should be, Wallace Optometrists can help.
With practices in Oban, Lochgilphead and Bowmore on Islay, the team offers professional eye examinations and expert advice to help you look after your eye health.
John Wallace BSc (Hons), FCOptom, DipCLP, MBABO
Wallace Optometrists
Neuro-Developmental & Behavioural Optometrists
11/12 Argyll Square, Oban, Tel: 01631 563170
36 Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, Tel: 01546 602353
Royal Bank Buildings, Main Street Bowmore, Isle of Islay, PA43 7JJ, Tel: 01496 305458
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