We hear from John Wallace Optometrists on the importance of checking your eye health.





Perhaps you are like me. I passed my driving test shortly after my seventeenth birthday and have been driving for may decades ever since. When I sat my “test” the requirement was simply to read a number plate at 20.5 metres. Despite the rapid advancement in the number of cars on the road, the speeds they can reach and the aging population of drivers that very low standard of required vision has remained unchanged, There is no legal requirement to have your vision professionally checked. You simply self-certify you can read a number plate at the proscribed distance. That’s true even when you reach seventy and have to renew your licence every three years thereafter. The UK has probably the lowest standards of vision required for driving of any European country.