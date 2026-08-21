The EX60 represents the next generation of Volvo electric SUVs, combining Volvo’s renowned Scandinavian design and safety with cutting-edge technology, impressive comfort and exceptional electric performance. With up to 503 miles of electric range and the ability to add up to 211 miles of range in just 10 minutes when using a suitable fast charger, the EX60 has been designed to make every day electric driving even easier.

Prefer to buy used? Our Volvo Selekt Approved Used range offers an excellent selection of carefully prepared Volvo vehicles. Every Volvo Selekt car is checked against Volvo’s rigorous standards, giving you the reassurance and peace of mind that comes with buying an approved used Volvo.

There are also some fantastic opportunities to get behind the wheel of a new Volvo right now. The XC60 is available with 0% APR on selected offers, while all Personal Contract Hire offers are available on the XC40 and fully electric EX30. It’s a great time to discover which Volvo is right for you.

And our service doesn’t stop once you’ve collected your keys. Our experienced Volvo Service and Parts teams are here to look after your car throughout its life, with specialist knowledge, genuine Volvo parts and expert servicing to keep your vehicle performing at its best.





Whether you’re looking for your first electric Volvo, upgrading to a new XC60, searching for a quality Approved Used vehicle or simply need your Volvo serviced, the team at Camerons Volvo is here to help.





Come and visit us, meet the family and experience the Camerons Volvo difference for yourself.





For a test drive or for any further information contact Camerons Volvo Dunkeld Road, Perth on 01738 622156



or visit our website – www.cameronmotorgroup/volvo.co.uk