A major player in the European light commercial vehicle market, PEUGEOT is celebrating the success of two of its best sellers, PARTNER and TRAVELLER. The compact PARTNER van celebrates its 30th anniversary with more than 2.6 million units sold across three generations (including Rifter), while the TRAVELLER passenger carrier marks 10 years on the market.

E-Traviller: The versatile van thats available in two lengths and has up to 8 seats for all your needs. Up to 219 miles WLTP Charging time: 45 minutes to recover. Image: media.stellantis

PEUGEOT TRAVELLER: Ten Years of Versatility The first-generation TRAVELLER enjoyed immediate success following its launch in 2016. Developed on the EMP2 platform, the model quickly established itself as a benchmark in passenger transport, thanks to its versatility, comfort and reliability. Available as the fully electric E-TRAVELLER as well as diesel powertrains, in two lengths and numerous configurations accommodating up to nine passengers and their luggage, it offers the flexibility valued by both professionals and large families. The TRAVELLER plays a prominent role as a VIP shuttle at events where PEUGEOT is a partner, particularly in the world of cinema, including the César Awards, BAFTA Film Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Alpe d’Huez International Comedy Film Festival and Venice Film Festival, as well as during the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Designed to simplify your day, the E-PARTNER electric van combines agility, ease of parking and large load capacity. Apart from being quiet, elegant and environmentally friendly, it is also able to access without constraints to restricted urban areas. Image: media.stellantis

PEUGEOT PARTNER: Three Generations Supporting Professionals Launched in 1996, the first-generation PEUGEOT PARTNER disrupted the market with an innovative approach to the compact van segment, combining robustness, generous load capacity and a high level of driving comfort. The PARTNER quickly established itself as a trusted business tool, recognised for its reliability, durability and versatility. In 2008, the second-generation PARTNER grew in size to offer even greater load volume and payload. More comfortable and technologically advanced, it also benefited from improved road manners and enhanced efficiency. Introduced in 2018 and substantially updated in 2023, the third-generation PARTNER, built on the advanced EMP2 platform, adopted the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® in line with the brand’s passenger car range. Available in standard and long wheelbase versions (with the latter also offered as a crew van), it marked a significant step forward with the introduction of the fully electric E-PARTNER alongside the diesel powertrains. A mild hybrid version will join the range from 2027.

Campbeltown Motor Company — Peugeot specialists, trusted locally, ready to keep you moving. Image supplied