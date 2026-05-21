OMODA&JAECOO UK has announced the expansion of its car breakdown cover services from the United Kingdom and Channel Islands to the whole of Europe, providing customers with greater protection and peace of mind when travelling abroad. This exciting upgrade is effective immediately.
}
OMODA&JAECOO UK drivers already benefit from complimentary RAC roadside assistance cover across the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, which automatically renews with every main dealer service throughout the vehicle’s 7-year warranty period**. However, as more motorists choose to travel across Europe for holidays, business trips and long-distance road journeys, OMODA&JAECOO UK has recognised growing demand for more comprehensive support beyond the UK. Expanding RAC breakdown cover from the UK to the whole of Europe provides drivers with greater confidence and security when travelling abroad, ensuring they are supported no matter where they are on the continent.
One of the biggest benefits European breakdown cover offers is the added sense of security. As well as improved peace of mind, another benefit OMODA&JAECOO UK customers will experience as part of the increased breakdown assistance offering is cost-related. No longer will drivers of either an OMODA or a JAECOO need to source external European breakdown cover. Recovering a vehicle abroad can be expensive without the right support in place, but the newly introduced OMODA&JAECOO European roadside assistance programme is designed to help reduce disruption and potentially significant costs by including services such as roadside repairs, towing, onward travel support, hire cars and even repatriation of the vehicle back to the UK if required.
OMODA&JAECOO UK’s expansion of European breakdown cover reflects changing travel habits among UK motorists. Road trips across France, Spain, Italy, Germany and other European destinations have become increasingly popular in recent years, with many travellers preferring the flexibility and convenience of driving themselves.
With the summer holidays just around the corner, OMODA&JAECOO UK recognises that families especially value being able to travel at their own pace while on holiday, while also being able to take a greater amount of luggage, and even their pets. The RAC European breakdown cover is designed to support this growing trend by making international driving safer and more practical for all drivers.
OMODA&JAECOO’s growing European network of 250+ dealers will provide further peace of mind for drivers of the dual brand’s cars. Should the unexpected occur, modern cars can require specialist diagnostics and repairs that may not always be straightforward abroad. Having access to a trusted network of authorised dealerships and workshops gives OMODA&JAECOO UK vehicle owners additional confidence that, should any work be required, their vehicle will be handled professionally and efficiently.
Commenting on the announcement, Gary Lan, CEO of OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “The expansion of OMODA&JAECOO’s breakdown services across Europe reflects our commitment to supporting customers wherever their journeys take them. As more motorists travel across the continent, it’s important they have reliable support beyond the UK, giving them confidence and peace of mind on every trip.
“By extending our RAC roadside assistance coverage across Europe, we aim to remove much of the stress often associated with driving abroad, particularly in unfamiliar countries where language barriers and local regulations can present additional challenges.”
The new cover is available immediately and is expected to benefit thousands of motorists planning European travel throughout the year. Full T&Cs apply and can be found via omodaauto.co.uk/warranty-roadside-assistance.
The announcement of the expansion of OMODA&JAECOO’s car breakdown cover services from the United Kingdom and Channel Islands to the whole of Europe comes at a time of continued growth for the brand house in the UK market, with combined year-to-date registrations reaching 38,167 so far in 2026*. Supported by a strong mix of private and fleet demand, and a national retail network of 136 dealerships and counting, OMODA&JAECOO UK continues to strengthen its position across an increasingly competitive market.
All OMODA&JAECOO models continue to be supported by a comprehensive 7-year/100,000-mile warranty**, alongside an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty on the plug-in hybrid and electric variants.
*SMMT, smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/car-registrations
** Subject to servicing within the OMODA&JAECOO network, in line with the maintenance schedule
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.