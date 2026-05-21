One of the biggest benefits European breakdown cover offers is the added sense of security. As well as improved peace of mind, another benefit OMODA&JAECOO UK customers will experience as part of the increased breakdown assistance offering is cost-related. No longer will drivers of either an OMODA or a JAECOO need to source external European breakdown cover. Recovering a vehicle abroad can be expensive without the right support in place, but the newly introduced OMODA&JAECOO European roadside assistance programme is designed to help reduce disruption and potentially significant costs by including services such as roadside repairs, towing, onward travel support, hire cars and even repatriation of the vehicle back to the UK if required.





OMODA&JAECOO UK’s expansion of European breakdown cover reflects changing travel habits among UK motorists. Road trips across France, Spain, Italy, Germany and other European destinations have become increasingly popular in recent years, with many travellers preferring the flexibility and convenience of driving themselves.





With the summer holidays just around the corner, OMODA&JAECOO UK recognises that families especially value being able to travel at their own pace while on holiday, while also being able to take a greater amount of luggage, and even their pets. The RAC European breakdown cover is designed to support this growing trend by making international driving safer and more practical for all drivers.