Breakdown and road-safety organisation GEM Motoring Assist is urging drivers to get themselves and their cars “autumn ready” as darker commutes, wetter roads and school-run traffic replace summer conditions.





Official data shows there were 8,613 injury collisions in October 2025, causing 10,865 casualties1. That means someone was killed or seriously injured every four minutes. Nearly three in 10 occurred on wet, damp, flooded or icy roads.





A simple reset should start with tyres, wipers and lights and GEM encourages drivers to check pressures and tread, replace wipers that smear, top up screenwash and ensure every light works. Dealing with a defect now may prevent a roadside failure and a larger bill.





Drivers need a reset too, says GEM. That’s why it’s important to slow down before bends and junctions, leave at least twice the usual stopping gap on wet roads and remember that damp leaves can be treacherous2.



Low sun and spray on evening commutes can obscure pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.

James Luckhurst, head of road safety at GEM Motoring Assist, said: “Autumn brings changes to the road environment and a familiar journey can become darker, wetter and less predictable almost overnight.

“If we recognise those changes and adapt our driving habits, we can play our part in reducing the risks we face.

“That means giving ourselves more time and space, expecting poor grip beneath leaves and looking out for people on foot or riding bicycles. Ten minutes checking tyres, lights and wipers today could prevent a frightening moment, an inconvenient breakdown or an expensive repair tomorrow.”