For drivers in Oban and across Argyll & Bute, a car often has to cover a bit of everything. One day it might be a quick trip into town, the next a longer journey along the coast or further afield. The All-New RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid has been designed to handle that, giving drivers the option of electric driving for everyday journeys while retaining the flexibility of a hybrid for longer trips.

Designed for everything from town errands to Highland adventures, the All-New Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid is built for life in Oban and beyond.

Designed for everything from town errands to Highland adventures, the All-New Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid is built for life in Oban and beyond.

The All-New RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid can travel up to 85 miles (WLTP) on electric power alone. For many people, that’s enough to cover most daily driving without using any fuel. Short commutes, school runs and trips around Oban can often be completed entirely in EV mode, helping to reduce fuel costs and emissions.



When the battery charge is used, the vehicle automatically combines petrol and electric power to keep the journey going. There’s no need to worry about finding a charger before setting off on longer journeys, making it a practical choice for drivers across rural parts of Scotland.

Whether it's the school run, the daily commute or a weekend escape, the All-New Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid is ready for the journey ahead.

The performance of the new model has also been improved. With up to 304 horsepower available from the Plug-in Hybrid system, it delivers strong, responsive performance when it’s needed, whether that’s joining a motorway, driving on local roads or tackling longer journeys. Despite that added power, it retains the smooth and composed driving experience that RAV4 drivers have come to expect.



Charging is designed to fit around everyday life. While many owners may choose to use a home wallbox for faster charging, the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid can also be charged using a regular three-pin household plug, making the move to plug-in driving more accessible. Public charging is also available when required, giving added flexibility for longer trips and busier schedules.

Perfectly suited to the roads of Oban and Argyll, the All-New Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid delivers efficiency, comfort and confidence in every mile.

Inside, there is plenty of space for passengers, luggage and all the things that come with busy day-to-day life. It remains one of Helensburgh Toyota’s most popular SUVs thanks to its combination of comfort, practicality and reliability.



Like all Toyota models, the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid is supported by Toyota’s Service Activated Warranty. Every time the vehicle is serviced at an authorised Toyota centre, it receives up to 12 months’ additional warranty cover, right up to 10 years or 100,000 miles.



If you’d like to experience the RAV4 sooner, Helensburgh Toyota also have a range of pre-owned RAV4 models available on their used car forecourt. These offer the same practicality and versatility that have made the model such a popular choice with drivers over the years.

Helensburgh Toyota are proud to support customers in Oban, across Argyll & Bute and the surrounding area. Whether you’re purchasing a vehicle, booking in for a service or MOT, or simply looking for advice, their team is ready to help. They can also arrange collection and delivery of vehicles, helping to take some of the hassle out of ownership for their customers.



Helensburgh Toyota are planning a visit to Oban in the near future, giving local drivers the chance to meet the team, explore the new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid in more detail, and ask any questions about how it could fit into their everyday driving.