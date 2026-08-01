The funding comes as part of the latest round of funding from the Scottish Government agency of £9.2 million spread across 44 projects.

Appin Community Development Trust is one of the biggest winners of this round, receiving just over £1 million for the Appin Rainforest Regeneration Project.

The trust will use the funds to build a pool of skilled local workers who will remove invasive plants including rhododendron and Japanese knotweed, and they will work with local landowners to reduce the impact of deer grazing, allowing the natural regeneration of Appin’s significant remnants of rainforest.

If you want to join the team and help protect Appin’s important and biodiverse patch of Scotland’s rare Atlantic Rainforest, find more information on the trust’s website.

Climate Action Secretary, Gillian Martin said: “The Nature Restoration Fund has delivered unprecedented funding for a huge range of projects that are currently and will continue to help with our goal of halting biodiversity loss by 2030.

“As more projects are supported by the Fund, we learn more from the successes of each round – helping us respond to threats to our natural environment and support projects that are making a real difference across Scotland.

“I congratulate all of the successful applicants and look forward to seeing the progress and improvements they make to our landscapes, waterways and wildlife."