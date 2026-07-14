A Freedom of Information request has also shown that by March 2026, the number for the 2025/26 school year across Argyll and Bute was higher than the entirety of 2024/25.

There had been 200 recorded incidents of violence in the entire council area during the 2025/26 session by Wednesday, March 18, the day the Freedom of Information request was made.

A total of 176 were recorded during the previous year, data for the entirety of which was included in the request. The data related to primary and secondary schools.

In total, 90 of the 376 incidents were recorded in Oban Lorn and the Isles (OLI) compared with 99 in Helensburgh and Lomond, 95 in Bute and Cowal and 92 in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands.

The most incidents recorded at any one school in OLI during the time specified was 56, with 32 of those occurring in the 2025/26 year as of March 18.

One other school in OLI had 10 incidents or more listed as part of the data returned for the Freedom of Information request.

No details have been provided on which school each figure originates from.

Violence in schools has come into the spotlight on a national scale recently, with a school in another local area telling of escalating violence which saw teachers and other staff being slapped and spat on.

In May, it was also reported that physical assaults on school staff in Scotland had increased by 55 per cent over two years in the 2024/25 term.