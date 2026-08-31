Argyll and Bute Council has secured more than £117,000 to support Gaelic learning, community activities and development work across the area.
A report that went before councillors last week detailed progress under the authority’s Gaelic Language Plan, including support for online learning for teachers, the annual Gaelic Gathering and community initiatives.
The work is relevant to Gaelic-speaking communities including Islay, where the language continues to be used and promoted.
The council has been awarded a three-year grant totalling £117,300 by Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the national body responsible for promoting Gaelic development in Scotland.
The funding will contribute towards a Gaelic development worker post, support for the Furan Centre Development Worker, the annual Gaelic Gathering and online Gaelic-learning opportunities for teachers.
Councillors noted the annual progress report, covering December 16 2024 to December 16 2025 as part of the council’s reporting duties to Bòrd na Gàidhlig.
Under the Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act 2005, the council is required to prepare and implement a Gaelic Language Plan. Its current plan runs from 2022 to 2026.
The report says progress has been made through council teams including Education, Development and Economic Growth, Community Planning, Communications, Roads and Infrastructure Services, and Property Services.
The council’s Gaelic Forum Facebook group shares information on Gaelic activities, learning opportunities and events, while a cross-service officer group monitors progress on the plan.
Councillor Luna Martin, policy lead for Gaelic, said: “Gaelic is an important part of Argyll and Bute’s culture, heritage and identity, and I am pleased to see the positive progress highlighted in this report on delivery of our Gaelic Language Plan.
“The report demonstrates the commitment of staff, partners and communities to supporting and promoting Gaelic in meaningful ways.
“From education to customer services and cultural activities, Gaelic continues to play a valuable role in our area.”
People with an interest in Gaelic, whether fluent speakers or learners, are being encouraged to take part in a public consultation on the council’s next Gaelic Language Plan.
Visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/draft-gaelic-language-plan-consultation to view or take part in the consultation, which is open until September 11.
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