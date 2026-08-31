A report that went before councillors last week detailed progress under the authority’s Gaelic Language Plan, including support for online learning for teachers, the annual Gaelic Gathering and community initiatives.

The work is relevant to Gaelic-speaking communities including Islay, where the language continues to be used and promoted.

The council has been awarded a three-year grant totalling £117,300 by Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the national body responsible for promoting Gaelic development in Scotland.