The progress comes as the railway faces increasingly challenging conditions, with higher temperatures, more unpredictable rainfall and frequent severe weather.

Network Rail’s Climate Ready Plan, published in 2024, explains how the railway is adapting to these challenges. As well as funding improvements to infrastructure, the plan aims to build understanding of climate risks, helping teams better anticipate, prepare for and manage the effects of severe weather.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport Stephen Flynn said: “The services provided by Scotland’s rail network are critical, keeping Scotland moving by allowing passengers and freight to move safely. It is vital we build a rail network which is resilient to reduce disruption and protect communities.

“This funding, part of the Scottish Government’s £400m programme of investment, will help ensure we are prepared for the growing impact of climate change on the transport network, which has become a year-round challenge."

The £130m invested includes £73m on earthworks and £37m on drainage, helping the railway better withstand extreme weather.

Examples of resilience projects include upgrades to parts of the railway vulnerable to flooding and landslips, such as £3m on the West Highland Line to strengthen a hillside above the railway at Falls of Cruachan following a landslip.

Another example is £2.85m on the Highland Mainline at Charleston, to install improved drainage and strengthen adjacent earthworks, reducing the risk of flooding and the operational restrictions it can cause.