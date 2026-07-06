The Highland road is shut in both directions between Spean Bridge and Invergloy after the collision three miles from the junction with the A86.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the incident, which was reported around 12.30pm today.

This includes police, two ambulances and three fire appliances. Police have said the collision was "serious" in nature.

Traffic Scotland has implemented a diversion using the A9.

For northbound traffic, turn right onto the A86 and continue on the A86 to Kingussie. Turn right onto the junction for the on-slip onto the A9, then turn left onto the A9 and travel northbound towards Inverness. Continue on the A9 to Longman Roundabout (Inverness), then turn left onto the A82. Continue through Inverness and travel to Invergarry. Thereafter follow permanent signing.

For Southbound traffic, continue northbound on the A82 to Inverness. Follow the A82 to Longman Roundabout, then turn right onto the A9 and travel southbound towards Kingussie. Turn left onto the off-slip into Kingussie, then turn right onto the A86 and travel westbound through Kingussie, continuing on the A86 to Spean Bridge. Thereafter follow permanent signing.