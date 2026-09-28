Organisers described it as a “brilliant hands-on weekend”, exploring skills and technologies that have remained largely unchanged for thousands of years.

Explorers aged 14 to 17, joined by older Scouts on Saturday, took part in a Survival Skills weekend at Uillean, the Scout Group’s bothy and greenfield campsite, from September 11 to 13.

Local forest ranger David Robb cooks with members of 19th Argyll Scouts during their survival skills weekend. Photo: Ben Rusden

Local forest ranger David Robb cooks with members of 19th Argyll Scouts during their survival skills weekend. Photo: Ben Rusden

19th Argyll Scouts try their hand at making tools during a survival skills weekend near Kilmichael Glassary. Photo: Ben Rusden

19th Argyll Scouts try their hand at making tools during a survival skills weekend near Kilmichael Glassary. Photo: Ben Rusden

Friday evening began with a shipwreck scenario, challenging the Explorers to build shelters using scavenged materials from the ‘wreck’, including tarpaulins and wood.

Heavy rain and strong winds made for a challenging first night, with several shelters needing to be rebuilt before the following evening.

On Saturday, Will Attard, education team lead at Kilmartin Museum, showed the young people how to knap flint and shape it into tools, using techniques similar to those employed by people living in Kilmartin Glen thousands of years ago.

Later that afternoon, local forest ranger David Robb taught the young people how to prepare venison for cooking and leather for tanning.

Their newly made flint tools were also put to the test before the group cooked venison steaks and a stew over an open fire.

The workshop was, in-part, funded by support from Lochgilphead’s Community Shop.