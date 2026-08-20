At a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s Policy and Resources Committee on August 20, councillors were provided with information and updates on the spending of UK Government-funded Community Regeneration Partnership (CRP) funding.

The programme includes projects to tackle housing challenges, support business growth, improve community facilities, strengthen transport links and invest in internationally significant research and education facilities.

Policy Lead for Economic Development, Islands and Rural Communities, Councillor Jim Lynch, told councillors the programme is making a “real difference”.

He added: “The breadth of projects involved is helping us tackle some of our biggest challenges, including housing availability, economic growth, and supporting sustainable island communities.”

Among the projects progressing are a £2 million housing fund for Islay, as well as a £1.9 million housing acquisition and resale programme across the council area.

A total of £1 million has been allocated for worker accommodation in Tobermory, with £7.4 million being set aside for the Oban Airport Aviation Business Park.

Construction work has already started on improvements to Bowmore Hall, while detailed development work continues across a number of other projects, including a £4 million development in Rothesay.